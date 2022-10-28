Health Conditions Your Mediclaim Policy Does Not Cover

Given the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, health problems, high medical inflation, etc., a mediclaim policy is a must in today’s world. With a well-thought-out policy, you can take advantage of several mediclaim benefits that prevent you and your family from spending unnecessary money or depleting your funds.

Did you know that even the most all-inclusive health insurance plans contain a list of restrictions or don’t cover some medical issues? If not, find out what is not covered so you may choose a medical insurance plan with the correct knowledge.

Several common exclusions, such as the price of contact lenses, eyeglasses, and hearing aids, are not covered. The list of exclusions under Indian health insurance plans also includes dental surgery and treatment (unless hospitalization is required), congenital external defects, convalescence, venereal disease, general debility, use of intoxicating drugs and alcohol, self-inflicted injuries, AIDS, diagnosis costs, infertility treatment, and naturopathy treatment.

Read on to learn more about the list of conditions and therapies that health insurance policies do not cover:

Genetic Disorders or Congenital Diseases

Congenital ailments or diseases are those that a person is born with. These conditions can be internal, like a particularly weak internal organ, or external, like a persistent skin problem. Make sure to let your insurance provider know if you have any inherited diseases before purchasing a mediclaim policy. Even though the health insurance policy might not cover these conditions, the information gives the insurer better clarity.

Cosmetic Procedures

Mediclaim policies do not cover cosmetic surgery since it is not seen as a necessary or life-saving procedure and does not improve the quality of life. These procedures include facelifts, botox injections, augmentation of the lips or breasts, etc. These treatments are not intended to facilitate or enhance bodily functions; they are just intended to help you improve your physical attractiveness.

Obstetrical Complications

The birth of a child is an intricate process that can also be highly expensive. Choose a specific health insurance plan with an integrated maternity cover if you are thinking about having a kid and need to be covered by a mediclaim policy. This plan is better equipped to handle pregnancy and birth difficulties than the standard health insurance policy.

Planned Abortion

Having a baby may not always go as expected. Women now have access to safe and legal abortion treatments thanks to the introduction of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act in 1971 and its revision in 2003. Your mediclaim policy will be unable to cover any difficulties that result from the procedures, though, if you choose to have the abortion without a doctor’s approval.

Treatments for Infertility and IVF

Due to their planned nature and high cost, in vitro fertilisation and fertility treatments are not always covered by mediclaim policies. Mediclaim policies do not cover infertility procedures and treatments because those plans are designed to address sudden, unforeseen accidents or injuries or emergency medical care.

Health Problems Caused by Excessive Intoxication

Everyone is aware of how deadly drugs, smoking, and alcohol overdose can be. Compared to those who avoid these substances, those who regularly consume these things are far more likely to suffer from lifestyle diseases. Regular use of these products can seriously harm your mouth, lungs, liver, and other organs and increase your risk of cancer and stroke. However, because using these substances is a choice, certain mediclaim policies may not cover such claims. But insurance firms take such claims into account on a case-by-case basis.

Self-inflicted Injury

While your mediclaim policy may help you sustain incidental wounds and injuries, it will not do so if you intentionally or unintentionally damage yourself. If you are prone to hurt yourself, it is best to get professional assistance for your mental health.

Transmitted Illnesses

Only a few mediclaim policies in India include coverage for communicable diseases, including HIV, gonorrhoea, and STDs. Even these health insurance plans provide modest coverage. This is due to the lifelong nature and high cost of the therapy for such illnesses. Therefore, the bulk of health insurance plans excludes transmitted diseases.

Pre-existing Medical Condition

Pre-existing disease and condition waiting periods typically range from two to four years for mediclaim policies. Additionally, all health insurance policies include a 30-day initial waiting period that is standard across the board. Additionally, be sure to inform the insurance provider if you currently have a sickness or illness before purchasing health mediclaim. You will either have to agree with the waiting period, or your mediclaim policy would exclude pre-existing diseases.

Conclusion

The coverage and exclusions clauses might differ from one health insurance provider to another. To assure fair treatment, the list of illnesses that are not covered by health insurance is the same for each insurer. You can buy a mediclaim policy by Care Health Insurance that provides benefits like in-patient hospitalisation and daycare treatments. To get the most out of your mediclaim coverage, ensure you are well informed of all the terms and clauses when purchasing it.