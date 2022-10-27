Cheba Hut to Celebrate Opening in Texas on October 17th

First Generation Indian-American Family Bhavik Bhakta and His Brother Darsh Bhakta are Opening a Cheba Hut Shop in Denton, TX

Denton, TX – On October 17th, Cheba Hut will be opening at 1611 West Eagle Drive Suite 109 Denton TX 76201. The “toasted” sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies along with a full service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites including Silver Star Liquors.

Bhavik Bhakta and his brother are from a first generation Indian-American family whose parents came to America for the first time in 1985. Growing up, they watched their parents start from nothing and work extremely hard to achieve their goals. This fueled the brothers’ passion to work just as hard and build their family’s legacy through a brand they truly believe in.

The two brothers knew Denton would be a great location for a new shop because it fits the expressive culture of Cheba Hut with artwork, music festivals, and more. The shop is also located less than a mile away from the University of Northern Texas and is excited to become a key spot for students, faculty and parents!

“This Denton location is one I’ve personally been looking forward to for a long time,” said Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen. “Bhavik is the perfect franchise partner for the job. We know this is going to be a huge success.”

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

“Cheba Hut is a concept that allows us to be ourselves and do business at the same time,” says Bhakta. “Being a part of this brand allows us to express our passions and share that with the people we serve.”

For more information about Cheba Hut of Denton, visit the restaurant’s official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/denton-westeagle/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT CHEBA HUT:

