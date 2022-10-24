Legal Advice: What to Do If Your Newborn Has Suffered a Serious Birth Injury

If your newborn has suffered a serious birth injury, you are probably feeling overwhelmed and uncertain of what to do next. You may be wondering if you have a legal case against the doctor or hospital that treated your child. It is important to seek legal advice as soon as possible to find out your options and protect your rights. In this article, we will discuss some of the steps you should take if your child has been injured during birth.

Types of Birth Injuries

There are many different types of birth injuries that can occur, ranging from minor to severe. Some common birth injuries include:

Bone fractures

Brachial plexus injuries (nerve damage in the arm)

Cerebral palsy

Erb’s palsy (nerve damage in the neck)

Facial paralysis

Fetal distress

Skull fractures

Spinal cord injuries

These are just a few examples of the types of injuries that can occur during birth. If your child has suffered any type of injury during birth, it is important to seek legal advice as soon as possible.

What Causes Birth Injuries?

There are many different factors that can contribute to a birth injury. Some of the most common causes of birth injuries are the lack of oxygen to the brain (known as hypoxia or anoxia); the use of forceps or vacuum during delivery; and the mother’s age, health, or size.

In some cases, birth injuries are caused by medical negligence. If the doctor or other medical professional treating you or your child made a mistake during the delivery process, they may be held liable for any resulting injuries.

Gather all of your child’s medical records

These records will be essential in determining whether or not there was negligence on the part of the medical professionals who treated your child. So, if you are considering a birth injury lawsuit, you should speak with a birth injury lawyer to discuss your case. A birth injury lawyer will be able to tell you if you have a case and what your next steps should be. Remember to keep all of your child’s medical records and documentation in a safe place. A good idea is to store them electronically so that they are always accessible.

Get a second opinion

It is important to get a second opinion from another medical professional to see if your child’s injuries could have been prevented. This will help to strengthen your case and show that the first doctor or hospital was at fault. If the second opinion confirms that your child’s injuries were preventable, you will have a much stronger case against the first doctor or hospital.

File a complaint with the state medical board

If you believe that your child’s injuries were caused by negligence on the part of a medical professional, you can file a complaint with the state medical board. This will help to hold the responsible party accountable and could prevent future injuries from occurring.

Contact a birth injury lawyer

As we mentioned above, it is important to seek legal counsel as soon as possible after your child has been injured during birth. A birth injury lawyer will be able to review your case and advise you on the best course of action. He or she may also be able to help you negotiate with the hospital or doctor’s office to get the compensation you deserve.

In addition, the lawyer will be able to guide you through the legal process and help you navigate the complex medical jargon. Namely, you will want to ask the lawyer about the statute of limitations in your state. This is the amount of time you have to file a lawsuit after your child has been injured.

File a lawsuit

If you believe that your child’s birth injury was caused by negligence on the part of a medical professional, you may be able to file a lawsuit. This is a complex process, so it is important to have an experienced lawyer on your side. He or she will be able to guide you through the legal process and fight for the compensation you and your family deserve. For instance, if your child has suffered a brain injury, you may be able to recover damages for his or her medical bills, future costs of care, pain, suffering, and more.

The process of filing a lawsuit can be long and complicated, so it is important to have an experienced lawyer on your side.

Now that you are familiar with the course of legal action you can take if your newborn has suffered a serious birth injury, it is time to get started. Remember, the sooner you take action, the better. If you wait too long, you may miss your opportunity to file a lawsuit or get the compensation you deserve. So, don’t delay, contact a birth injury lawyer today.