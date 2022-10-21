All You Need to Know About Implantologist

A dentist, periodontist, oral surgeon, or dental specialist known as an implantologist can all place dental implants. Compared to a normal dentist or oral surgeon, an implantologist frequently has additional training, education, certifications, and expertise in placing implants.

An implantologist usually spends more time with patients during the consultation to ensure they understand the treatment process and what to expect. They will also review the different types of implants available and the benefits and risks associated with each type. If you want some trusted dental implants , ask your dentist whether they are certified by the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Implantologists Explained

An implantologist is a dentist with specialized training in placing dental implants. To become an implantologist, one must complete an accredited dental implant fellowship program . These programs are typically one to two years long and involve both didactic and clinical components. These programs aim to provide dentists with the knowledge and skills necessary to place and restore dental implants successfully.

Schooling & Credentials Needed for an Implantologist

Implantologists are specialized dental practitioners who have undergone extra training to be able to place and restore dental implants. Some implantologists may also be oral and maxillofacial surgeons who have completed a four-year residency in addition to their dental degree.

Most implantologists complete a minimum of a one-year fellowship or mastership program after receiving their dental degree. To be eligible for these programs, candidates must usually have at least three years of experience working as a general dentist.

During their fellowship or mastership program, implantologists receive extensive training in implant placement, implant restoration, and related surgical procedures. They also learn about the different types of dental implants and how to select the best type for each patient. In addition, implantologists learn how to manage complications that may arise during or after implant surgery.

After completing their training, implantologists must pass a rigorous examination in order to become certified. The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) offers certification for oral and maxillofacial surgeons who have completed an accredited residency program.

Implantologist vs. Surgeon

The main difference between an implantologist and a surgeon is that the former is a dentist who has received specialized training in placing dental implants. In contrast, the surgeon is a medical doctor who has completed a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Implantologists are dentists who have completed a dental implant residency or fellowship, typically lasting two to three years. During their training, implantologists learn how to place dental implants and manage the complications of this type of surgery.

Surgeons, on the other hand, are medical doctors who have completed a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery. This type of residency typically lasts four to six years. During their training, surgeons learn how to place and manage dental implants and perform other types of oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Both surgeons and implantologists are highly qualified to place dental implants, but the training and experience of each type of specialist are different.

In Conclusion

Implants are a great way to replace missing teeth, and with the right implantologist, you can be assured that your implants will be placed correctly and with minimal risk of complications. Most implantologists have completed an accredited dental implant fellowship program, which provides them extensive training in all aspects of implant placement and restoration. In addition, they must pass a rigorous examination in order to become certified.