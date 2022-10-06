Sunday, November 13, 3 p.m. central, online

Whether celebrating in your home or your house of worship, people of all faith/spiritual traditions would like their occasions to be sustainable. Sustainability is frequently defined as fulfilling the needs of current generations without compromising the needs of future generations. This is a simple definition, but putting it into practice for holidays and holy days may require some thought and planning. Lisa Brenskelle will draw from her decades of work in earthkeeping ministry in both Christian and interfaith settings to explain the key aspects to consider to make your celebration sustainable. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-celebrations-tickets-430614338077 . Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.