Sen. Ted Cruz Issues Statement Following Release of 7 Americans from Venezuela

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement after the release of seven Americans from Venezuela:

“I am heartened that seven Americans, including five Texans, will rejoin their families after years of unjust and unacceptable imprisonment by the Maduro regime. This is a day that is long overdue. I remain deeply concerned by the alarming rise of hostage-taking by regimes and terrorist groups who are enemies of the United States and their blackmail of the Biden administration.”

BACKGROUND

Senate Foreign Relations Committee passes Cruz measure targeting Venezuelan regime hostage takers

Sen. Cruz leads letter urging Trump Administration to sanction Venezuelan military officials related to imprisonment of Citgo 6 executives