5 Steps to Build a Better Bedtime Routine

If you’ve had a rough day, it’s not easy to relax and fall asleep in the evening. The road to a good night’s sleep begins with building a great bedtime routine. That’s not an easy task since it will take time and effort. But it will be worthwhile because you’ll optimize your sleep cycle and get the rest you deserve.

In this guide, we’ll discuss preparation tips to build a bedtime routine. Here’s how your last few hours before heading to bed should look to maximize the odds of waking up well-rested!

Benefits of Establishing a Bedtime Routine

A routine is a habit that involves doing specific activities in the same order, time, etc. As for the bedtime routine, it includes what you do before sleeping but also going to bed at certain hours. Parents try to put their babies to sleep at the same time every night. It’s no different with adults, except you are in charge of keeping that routine.

The benefits include:

You’ll fall asleep faster . Your body and mind will know when it’s time to sleep, so they’ll start preparing for it hours in advance.

Better sleep quality . There’s a good chance you won’t wake up if your body knows it should be sleeping at specific hours.

Enhanced mood and energy . You’ll feel better and ready for daily tasks since your sleep quality will improve.

Building a bedtime routine is a process. You can use natural remedies and go for the best CBD gummies for sleeping to boost your relaxation efforts. Gummies aren’t only a great dessert, but they’ll provide stress and anxiety relief you might need after a tiresome day. Apart from that, here’s how to establish an optimal bedtime routine!

Choose the Sleeping Hours

The human body has a wake-sleep cycle, which experts call the circadian rhythm. The first step is choosing the sleeping hours, and adults need at least seven hours of sleep during the night. It’s best to head to bed anywhere from 9 PM to midnight, depending on your rhythm. That will ensure you can walk up early in the day.

If your sleeping hours are from 11 PM to 7 AM, you’ll probably need an hour or two for the bedtime routine before that.

Take Some Time to Relax

You can’t work hard the entire day, handle a DIY project at home, and head to bed immediately. You’ll feel tense, which means it will take longer to fall asleep. It’s important to give yourself time to relax before heading to bed.

Do you enjoy reading? If yes, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t dim the light and grab a good book. Try to stick to comedies or light genres, and avoid horror, suspense, and books that could make you tenser.

You can listen to music, practice meditation, and even play games with household members. The imperative thing is to avoid electronics. The lighting they emit isn’t bad for the eyes, but it also sends a signal to your mind that it’s not time to sleep. And if you happen to fall asleep, a loud bang from the TV might wake you up and disrupt the sleep cycle.

Warm Bath Is Ideal for Relaxation

The science behind this suggestion is interesting – the premise is that a warm bath drops your body temperature. That drop happens in the evening, but if your sleep pattern is irregular, you might not experience it.

It’s where a warm bath comes into play. The water increases your body temperature, which drops after the water evaporates. It’s best to take a bath about an hour before heading to bed – that should give your body enough time to create a feeling of relaxation and tiredness.

Relieve Stress with Natural Remedies

You might have had a hard day, or you are only adjusting to a new sleeping schedule. Since relaxation is a crucial component of your bedtime routine, don’t hesitate to resort to natural remedies if you feel they are necessary.

Some suggestions include:

Drink a soothing herbal tea, such as chamomile, several hours before heading to bed . Avoid green tea since it contains caffeine, which increases your alertness.

Take a supplement like a passionflower or valerian . It can calm your heart rate and relax you when anxious. And don’t forget CBD is also great for relaxation.

Add calming scents . Put lavender or another scented candle in the bedroom. It’ll help relax and get in the mood to sleep.

Prepare Your Bedroom

If you want to sleep better, the conditions should be optimal. That includes having a top-quality bed and a comfortable mattress. These are long-term investments, and they are an integral part of getting good rest during the night.

Other considerations include keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, and cool. The temperature should be from 60 to 1 Fahrenheit, so not too warm. Don’t watch TV in the bedroom before sleeping and dim the lights. Also, pull down the curtains to avoid any street lighting coming into the bedroom. Try to keep the entire design minimalistic to avoid feeling cluttered.

Finally, it takes patience to build a bedtime routine. If you don’t feel sleepy, grab a book, do some yoga or do any other relaxing activity. After several weeks of sticking to a specific schedule, you’ll notice falling asleep easily at certain times and waking up well-rested.