The most common diseases of the circulatory system

All diseases of the circulatory system are divided into several groups. The first group includes diseases related to the affection of leukocytes. The second group includes diseases connected to erythrocytes. Despite the nature of these diseases, they all can be very dangerous to the healthy functioning of the body and life in general. So we will tell you more about them.

Anemia

Anemia is a blood disease caused by a decrease in the total mass of erythrocytes. It is one of the most common diseases in people who are at risk of suffering from blood diseases. Among the symptoms of anemia are the following:

the appearance of bluish areas on the body;

shortness of breath during minimal physical activities;

bleeding gums;

bruising of the skin;

loss of weight;

nasal bleeding;

weakness and chronic fatigue.

In some cases, anemia is caused by genetic predisposition and negative heredity. A newborn with anemia may experience severe intermittent pain in parts of the body.

Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia is a blood disease characterized by a significant decrease in the levels of thrombocytes in the plasma, resulting in inadequate clotting. This disease is not dangerous to health but can be fatal if there is extensive bleeding as a result of injuries. The symptoms of thrombocytopenia are:

bruising on and under the skin;

regular nosebleeds;

a rash on various parts of the skin;

long clotting process, even after minor cuts.

Blood in the urine and feces, bleeding gums, and esophagus are other signs of this blood disease. Women suffering from thrombocytopenia experience more significant blood loss during menstruation, and this can develop into anemia.

Erythruria

Erythremia is a blood disease leading to excessive activation of bone marrow functions and abundant production of blood cells. Such a disorder does not usually cause negative consequences. However, a certain proportion of erythremia patients have severe vascular thrombosis requiring urgent therapy.

Excessive blood cell volume in the body often leads to abnormalities in the functioning of the cardiovascular and nervous systems and liver enlargement.

Leukemia

Leukemia is a blood disease better known as blood cancer. The definition of leukemia includes diseases, such as lymphoma, myeloma, plasmacytoma, and other diseases associated with the appearance of cancer cells in the plasma structure.

Leukemia can be expressed by numerous independent signs. That’s why the disease is often detected only by a blood test in case of diagnosing less harmless diseases.

People with cancer of the blood system experience loss of interest in life, rapid fatigue, enlarged lymph nodes, rapid weight loss, a general decrease in immunity, and frequent colds of a prolonged nature. A slight regular increase in body temperature may also be a sign of leukemia.

Causes of blood diseases

Previously suffered traumas, the consequences of surgical intervention, and all kinds of allergic manifestations are the main causes of the emergence and development of blood diseases. In some cases, hematological diseases can be caused by the consequences of treatment for tuberculosis, HIV, and other serious diseases.

The possibility of the occurrence of a particular blood disease can be traced through the study of heredity data. The main attention should be paid to cases of blood transfusions, drug use by relatives, the sexual orientation of family members, and a lifestyle in general. Blood-borne diseases can be transmitted through sexual promiscuity.