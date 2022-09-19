7 Factors Disrupting Modern Men’s Healthy Sex Lives

Taking care of your sexual health is included in living a healthy lifestyle. Men’s sexual lives can be affected by many factors, whether these have to do with medical issues or external factors from daily life. This article will look into the common factors that can affect the healthy sex lives of men and how they can bring back a healthy balance. Here are some of the most common factors that can affect a man’s sex life:

1. Exercise

When you fail to exercise, you’ll gain weight, and you may even become overweight in time. Overweight men are predisposed to issues such as erectile dysfunction. Fortunately, you can exercise and improve your sex life in the process. If you want to notice some improvement in your sex life, ensure you’re participating in rigorous and light activities weekly. With time, you’ll witness the health benefits of exercising, and you’ll, later on, realize what you were missing.

2. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis usually damages the nerves on the spine. If you suffer from this condition, your ability to be aroused will decline. Also, you’ll be unable to reach an orgasm. People who have multiple sclerosis can also experience mood swings and fatigue. The symptoms will end up affecting your sex life. If you have multiple sclerosis, seek medical attention to identify which areas of your health can be improved and how. Fortunately, some professionals offer an ED consultation online. A medical professional will address these issues, and your sex life will improve.

3. Diabetes

With time, diabetes can damage the blood vessels and major nerves in your body, especially if you’re having problems controlling your blood sugar levels. The damage usually interferes with blood supply to body organs such as the penis. As a result, a man with diabetes will most likely suffer from other conditions such as erectile dysfunction. However, you can easily avoid some of these complications if you can control your blood sugar levels consistently.

4. Depression

Depression can affect the sex drive of a man negatively. Men who are depressed usually feel irritable, sad, and hopeless—they lose interest in sex. Losing libido usually makes it tough for the brain to help create an erection. Other emotional issues can lead to erectile dysfunction, such as anxiety, stress, and guilt. Even when your sex life is affected by depression, you should inform the doctor, and they will assist you in how to deal with issues such as anxiety or guilt. Another option is to seek the services of a counselor who specializes in men’s health.

5. Smoking

Smoking can cause different health issues, such as heart disease. Men who smoke are also likely to be affected by erectile dysfunction because of the damage the sperms incur from the toxins present in tobacco. As a result, a man will have a hard time trying to procreate. When you quit smoking, your risk of reproductive and sexual health issues will decrease. If you’re an addict, you may have trouble quitting. Fortunately, a doctor can help. You can also liaise with ex-smokers; they will offer encouragement, and you’ll feel the need to stop smoking.

6. Heart Issues

Heart issues normally affect the circulatory system and the heart in general. Your sex life will be negatively affected by heart issues. When you partake in sexual activities, the brain normally sends signals to the nerves in the penis to increase blood flow, leading to an erection. If you have problems such as high blood pressure and clogged arteries, the signals will break down, leading to erectile dysfunction.

7. Alcohol

If you drink heavily, your sex life will be impacted negatively since the production of male hormones such as testosterone will lead to erectile dysfunction. Heavy drinking can also lead to issues such as infertility. You may also end up losing your facial and chest hair.

Final Thoughts

Each of the factors we have listed above can lead to erectile dysfunction. Fortunately, you can adjust accordingly when it comes to lifestyle factors. For instance, you can quit smoking. For medical issues, you should always seek medical attention before starting any treatment or administering medication.