Sen. Cruz Wins Big for Texas in the Coast Guard Authorization Act

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Commerce Committee, successfully offered eight amendments to the Coast Guard Authorization Act, including but not limited to the Military to Mariners Act, legislation that mandates real-time data sharing between U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (USCBP) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), legislation that would mandate the acquisition of enhanced surveillance capabilities for the southern maritime boundary, and legislation that would explore the creation of a Coast Guard facility at Port Mansfield.
About the amendments, Sen. Cruz said:
“I am proud to have fought for each of these amendments, which will help increase the efficiency of Coast Guard operations on the Texas coast, and contribute to the safety and security of the State of Texas, especially South Texas, and the nation as a whole. These amendments will bolster our national security and will cut red tape so that our veterans have an obstruction-free path to success.”
The Cruz-authored amendments include:
- An amendment enacting the Military to Mariners Act of 2022—legislation that would reduce burdens faced by veterans who wish to transition into becoming Merchant Mariners.
- An amendment that would mandate a repository for real-time data sharing between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard.
- An amendment that would require a study on the drug and migrant interdiction efforts of the Coast Guard and the impacts of the illegal immigration crisis on USCG operations.
- An amendment to include Coast Guard District 8, and especially the southern part of District 8 (Texas), in a study on the sufficiency of Coast Guard aviation assets to meet mission demands.
- An amendment that would mandate a study on the creation of a Coast Guard facility at Port Mansfield.
- An amendment that would mandate the procurement of an Aerostat radar system (or similar capability) for use by USCG Station South Padre Island.
- An amendment that would require an assessment of the impact of sanctions relief from reentering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Coast Guard operations in the Middle East and Coast Guard requirements to deal with any increased malign activity.
- An amendment that would expand a section on a study to outline a comprehensive aviation strategy for the Coast Guard. This section would include specifics on current and future need by type of aircraft and provide consideration of how the DOD’s Future Vertical Lift Initiatives are compatible with the needs of the Coast Guard.