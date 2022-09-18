Sen. Cruz Wins Big for Texas in the Coast Guard Authorization Act

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Commerce Committee, successfully offered eight amendments to the Coast Guard Authorization Act, including but not limited to the Military to Mariners Act, legislation that mandates real-time data sharing between U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (USCBP) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), legislation that would mandate the acquisition of enhanced surveillance capabilities for the southern maritime boundary, and legislation that would explore the creation of a Coast Guard facility at Port Mansfield.

About the amendments, Sen. Cruz said:

“I am proud to have fought for each of these amendments, which will help increase the efficiency of Coast Guard operations on the Texas coast, and contribute to the safety and security of the State of Texas, especially South Texas, and the nation as a whole. These amendments will bolster our national security and will cut red tape so that our veterans have an obstruction-free path to success.”

The Cruz-authored amendments include: