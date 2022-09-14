Sen. Cruz Statement On Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

“Today Heidi and I join the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She faithfully led and served her people for 70 years, and she saw Britain through many of the darkest days in World War II and through many of its greatest triumphs. Her life of steadfast service set an example for leaders around the world.”