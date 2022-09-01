Harris County Secures $750 million of Flood Control Infrastructure and Mitigation Funding

Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement about today’s $750 million of flood control infrastructure and mitigation funding:

“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made, which is a giant leap forward from zero dollars just 15 months ago. When we first received the news back in May of 2021 that the GLO was not going to give us any of these federal funds, we were shocked. Zero dollars for the hardest hit area in the state made no sense. Harris County bore the brunt of about 50% of the damage from Hurricane Harvey and continues to be at risk.

We’ve been working tirelessly to get this done, from personally traveling to Washington, DC to meet with Secretary Marcia Fudge of U.S. Housing and Urban Development to hiring special counsel to enlisting the incredible support of County staff across numerous departments.

$750 million is a great start, but there is still much more work to be done and more funds needed. We continue to fight for our full and fair share of dollars for both Harris County and the City of Houston.”