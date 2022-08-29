ICYMI: Sen. Cruz Tours Proposed Coastal Texas Construction Sites, Commemorates Harvey

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) met with Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District leadership on Wednesday, August 24th and toured proposed construction sites for the Bolivar Roads Gate System and the Galveston Ring Barrier System as part of the Coastal Texas Program.

This year, Sen. Cruz won inclusion of authorization for the Coastal Texas Program , commonly referred to as the Coastal Spine or Ike Dike, in a water resources infrastructure bill, which will better protect coastal Texans from major storms.