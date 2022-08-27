Busting the 7 Common Myths About Trucking Accidents

The trucking industry is essential to the U.S. economy, with 18-wheelers delivering 85% of all domestically produced goods that reach destinations within the U.S. Although trucking accidents are not as common as car accidents, they can be just as deadly. The government is helping commercial truck fleets and drivers prioritize safety by offering tools, tips, and techniques on what to do in an emergency, how to be prepared on the road, and more. The facts below bust seven common myths about trucking accidents in Columbia.

A truck accident must be a fatal accident

The myth is that all truck accidents must be fatal; however, this is completely false. The fact is that only 20% of all truck accidents are fatal. The remaining 80% are all non-fatal and can range from minor injuries to severe injuries that result in long hospital stays and ongoing medical treatment.

Truck drivers should be held responsible for their actions at all times

The myth is that when a truck driver makes an error or causes an accident on the road, he or she should always be held responsible for their actions at all times regardless of the situation at hand or how much control they had over what happened during the crash.

However, this is not always true because sometimes there are other factors involved with an accident that cause it or make it worse than it could have been otherwise if there were no other factors involved with it, such as weather conditions or road conditions, etc.

Semi-trucks are always to blame for truck accidents

Semi-trucks are not always at fault for truck accidents. Many different factors could play a role in a truck accident. For example, the semi-truck driver may be tired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The driver may also be distracted by their cell phone or other electronic devices.

There are also circumstances where another vehicle caused the accident, not the semi-truck driver. It is important to look into all of these factors before you make any assumptions about who was at fault for your accident.

The same laws govern all truck trailers in Columbia

The federal government sets a minimum standard for trucking companies and drivers, but it’s up to the states to enforce these standards and make sure they’re being met. Some states require drivers to take additional classes before getting their license, while others don’t require any training. This means drivers from different states can have vastly different experience levels behind the wheel, even if they’re driving trucks with identical specs.

Insurance companies and trucking companies readily pay out claims to injury

In reality, insurance companies and trucking companies often try to avoid paying out legitimate claims. Trucking companies will do everything they can to defend themselves against paying a claim, including filing a lawsuit against the injured party and arguing that their driver was not at fault for the accident.

Insurance companies often hire private investigators to interview witnesses or even pressure them into changing their story, so it doesn’t contradict their client’s version of events. They may also speak with medical professionals involved in treating your injuries and attempt to persuade them not to testify on your behalf during the trial. To be rewarded for truck accidents, you will need a lawyer to help you deal with your claims; this Columbia truck accident attorney has experience in dealing with truck accident cases and will ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

Trucks are more dangerous than other forms of transportation

Trucks are no more dangerous than other forms of transportation. They’re safer than many other modes of transportation, including motorcycles and bicycles. There were 5,601 fatalities in 2021 due to large trucks — which account for only 2.6 percent of all traffic fatalities. That’s less than half of all traffic-related deaths caused by motorcycles (12 percent) and bicycles (2 percent).

Trucks don’t have black boxes, so they can’t be sued if there is no known cause of an accident

This is one of the most common misconceptions about truck accidents. Many large trucks and tractor-trailers are equipped with black boxes that record speed, braking, and other information. This information can be used to determine what happened in a crash. The problem is that these black boxes are often destroyed during a crash, so it’s important to get your attorney involved immediately if you’ve been in a truck accident.

The multitude of myths surrounding trucking accidents leads a lot of people to consider them inevitable. While we may agree that trucking has risks, that doesn’t mean that accidents can’t be prevented. By understanding the truth behind these seven common myths about trucking accidents, drivers can make better highway safety choices.