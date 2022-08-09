5 Off-Road ATV Riding Tips For Beginners You Won’t Find in Coaching Manuals

Off-road ATVing is a thrilling hobby that can provide hours of outdoor fun for the entire family. However, all beginners should keep some basic safety tips in mind before hitting the trails. For example, expert riders may not think twice about bombing down a hill, but this could be a recipe for disaster for someone new to the sport. And this is one of the many safety and riding tips you must consider before hopping on your Polaris Snowmobile. Here are five tips you won’t find in coaching manuals but that could save your life.

Familiarize Yourself With Your Machine

Before heading out on the trails, take the time to get to know your machine. This includes everything from understanding how the throttle works to know how to engage the four-wheel drive.

Other areas to pay attention to include:

Brakes: Make sure you know how to apply the brakes quickly but also gently enough that you won’t go careening off the trail.

Tires: Check the air pressure in all four tires before heading out. You may also want to invest in some tire chains if you plan to ride in deep snow.

Clutch: If your machine has a clutch, practice engaging and disengaging it before hitting the trails.

Wear the Right Gear

One of the most important off-road ATV riding tips for beginners is to wear the right gear. This includes a helmet, gloves, boots, and protective clothing.

A helmet is an absolute must-have when riding an ATV. Look for one that fits snugly and has a visor to protect your eyes from the sun and debris.

Gloves will help you grip the handlebars and can also protect your hands in the event of a fall.

Boots should be sturdy and provide good ankle support. They should also be comfortable enough to wear all day.

Protective clothing such as goggles, elbow and knee pads, and a neck brace are all good ideas, especially for beginners.

Start Slow

Speed control can be the difference between life and death. When first starting out, it’s important to take things slow and easy. Get a feel for the machine and the terrain before pushing your limits. As you become more comfortable with your machine and surroundings, you can start to go faster. But always err on the side of caution, especially when riding in unfamiliar territory.

Use Caution When Crossing Water

ATVs are not designed to be submerged in water, so it’s important to use caution when crossing streams or other bodies of water. The best way to cross is to find a spot where the water is shallow, and there is firm ground on the other side. Avoid areas where the current is strong or where the water is too deep to see the bottom. If you have doubts about whether you can safely cross, it’s better to turn around and find another route.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

ATV riding can be dangerous if you’re not paying attention to your surroundings. This means keeping an eye out for obstacles on the trail and other riders and vehicles. If you see something that could pose a hazard, slow down and proceed cautiously. It’s also important to be aware of the terrain. Be on the lookout for holes, rocks, and other obstacles that could cause you to lose control of your machine. And avoid riding on steep or slippery slopes.

Final Word

Off-road ATV riding can be a lot of fun, but keeping safety in mind is important. These beginner tips will help you stay safe and have a great time on the trails.