The World’s Hidden Gems

The world is our oyster, and more so than ever before. The coronavirus pandemic briefly halted international travel, but with airports and flight paths once again open for business, there is an entire world begging to be explored.

But those transport routes only facilitate the telling of half the story. The world is much, much bigger than the departures board at your local airport would have you believe. There are millennia of culture and natural beauty hidden away in secret spots on every continent, from mountain citadels to small, barely-accessible islands.

These secret spots are the perfect target for the intrepid explorer who’s filled their boots with cultural capitals and long-haul commercial flights – but where exactly are they?

Lake Hillier, Australia

Australia is a country that is practically defined by its natural landscape; the vast majority of Australians live in the country’s outskirts, avoiding the harsh climate of the Outback. While there is much to explore in the Outback, the secret spot of which Australia should be most proud sits on an island to its southwest.

That secret spot is Lake Hillier, a unique lake situated on Middle Island. The lake is unique by virtue of the algae that live within it, which have rendered the lake a pastel candy pink in color. Middle Island is a difficult place to reach, and Lake Hillier is best viewed from above – making private jets the best way to get there, and to make the most of the stunning visual.

Skellig Michael, Ireland

Sceilg Mhichil, or Skellig Michael, is a small crag off the south coast of the Republic of Ireland. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, owing to the monastery that once operated on its land and the stunning stone buildings that remain of it to this day.

Skellig Michael also has a more recent claim to fame, in the form of its supporting role in the recent Star Wars films. The crag was the location of Luke Skywalker’s remote hiding place and the training ground for new hero Rey! The crag is only accessible by boat, and only at certain times of day – but still worth it for a day on one of Ireland’s worst-kept secrets.

Paro Taktsang, Bhutan

Speaking of monasteries, there is a breath-taking monastery located in the Middle East, which deserves placement on every explorer’s bucket list. Paro Taktsang is a monastery built into the cliffs of Bhutan’s Paro valley, making use of caves and edifying structures to build a unique Buddhist site that will delight and amaze.

The monastery, otherwise known as Tiger’s Nest, is tucked away in the valley’s upper reaches, over half a mile above the ground, and nearly two miles above sea level. The monastery and its surrounding landscapes are best visited on foot, providing peerless views and a profound experience to boot.