Paxton Joins Coalition to Stop Regulation Ceding U.S. Power to the World Health Organization

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an Oklahoma-led petition for rulemaking asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to repeal regulations that unlawfully delegate emergency-declaration authority to the World Health Organization.

The petition outlines three reasons for repealing the regulation. First, giving this authority to groups outside the U.S. is unlawful and dangerous. Second, circumstances have drastically changed since the Coronavirus pandemic. And third, HHS should repeal regulations it openly admits it does not need.

Read the petition for rulemaking here.