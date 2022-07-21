Local Poet Named Vice Chancellor of National Organization

Pecan Grove poet and former Pushcart Prize nominee, Terry Jude Miller, was recently named First Vice Chancellor of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, a non-profit literary organization.

Miller, who has been published in a wealth of poetry publications including the Southern Poetry Anthology, the Comstock Review, and the Lily Review, is the recipient of the 2018 Catherine Case Lubbe Manuscript Prize for his book The Drawn Cat’s Dream. He also won the 2018 Langston Hughes Award sponsored by the Georgia Poetry Society. Titles of his other books include What If I Find Only Moonlight and The Butterfly Canonical, the latter’s sales proceeds go to support the Mustard Seed Farm and Market charity in Richmond, Texas, a non-profit that offers employment and job skill training for adults who have disabilities.

A long time resident of Fort Bend County, Miller lives with his wife, Gloria, in Pecan Grove. They have two children, Amber Showalter, of Rosenberg, and Heather Spahr, who lives in Katy. After a long career in digital marketing and information technology, Miller joined the faculty of Western Governors University – Texas, where he mentors information technology management students.

For more information about Miller, see http://www.terryjudemiller.com. For more information about the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, see nfsps.com. To find out more about the Mustard Seed Farm and Market charity, visit mustardseedfarmers.org