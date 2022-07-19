5 Things You Never Knew About Vegas Slots & Tips to Win!

Las Vegas is undeniably the world’s most exciting casino metropolis! There is much to see and do – it’s off the charts. Today, we’re going to go behind the scenes to discover five things you never knew about Vegas slots. Ready to get started?

The odds of winning on a Vegas slot machine are pretty good! While the house always has an edge, the odds of winning on a Vegas slot machine are pretty good. The probability of hitting the jackpot is about 1 in 262,144! So, while you may not walk away a winner every time, your chances are better than other low-RTP casino games. So, why not play Vegas slots online for real money next time you’ve got an itchy palm! The first slot machines were actually based on poker! The first slot machines were actually based on poker. In 1891, Sittman and Pitt created a machine that featured five drums with 50 playing cards. Players would insert a nickel and pull a lever to spin the drums. If they lined up a winning hand, they would receive a payout in cigarettes or drinks! Slot machines were once illegal in Nevada! Can you believe it? Slot machines were once illegal in Nevada! However, it wasn’t until 1931 that they were legalized as part of the state’s efforts to boost tourism during the Great Depression. Since then, they’ve become one of the most popular casino games in Vegas (and around the world)! The largest jackpot ever won on a Vegas slot machine was $39 million! In 2003, a 25-year-old software engineer from Los Angeles named Cynthia Jay-Brennan won the largest jackpot on a Vegas slot machine: $39 million! She was playing the Megabucks machine at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino when she hit the life-changing jackpot. Talk about lucky! There are over 200,000 slot machines in Las Vegas! Did you know there are over 200,000 slot machines in Las Vegas? That’s more than any other city in the world! With so many to choose from, it can be tough to decide which ones to play.

Some Tips to Win at Slots Games in Las Vegas

Now that you know five incredible facts about Las Vegas slots, it’s time to step it up a gear with three valuable tips for winning slots games.

Know Your Machine

This may sound like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t take the time to learn the ins and outs of their favourite machines before sitting down to play. Not all slots are created equal, and understanding the difference between various types can help you choose the ones with the best odds of winning.

For example, did you know that progressive jackpot machines have some of the worst odds in the casino? They might offer life-changing payouts, but your chances of hitting the jackpot are slim.

On the other hand, machines with smaller jackpots but more frequent payouts (known as “flat-top” machines) tend to have better odds. So if you’re looking to win big, steer clear of progressives – but if you just want to have some fun and maybe come away with a little extra cash, they’re worth playing.

Manage Your Money

This is another important one. Slots can be a lot of fun, but they can also be pretty pricey if you don’t manage your money wisely. Before sitting down to play, decide how much money you can afford to lose – and stick to it! It’s also a good idea to set a loss limit for yourself: once you reach it, walk away from the machine (and the casino) and call it a day. That way, even if things aren’t going your way, you won’t end up spending more than you can afford to lose.

Take Advantage of Bonuses and Promotions

Most casinos offer some bonus or promotion for slot players – so take advantage of them! These offers can give you free money to play with or even free spins on specific machines. They vary from casino to casino (and sometimes change monthly or weekly), so be sure to check out what’s available before heading to Vegas. Who knows? You might just get lucky and hit the jackpot while using one of these offers!