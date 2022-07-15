How to Stay Healthy and Age Gracefully

When you grow older, you can’t control the passage of time or the ageing process. But making smart choices throughout your life can help you slow the decline of ageing. The choices you make about the foods you eat, how much you exercise, and how well you treat your loved ones can all contribute to how fast or slow your body ages.

Here are some tips for you to keep yourself healthy and tuned.

Stay Active

It is important to spend time with friends and loved ones. Strong relationships improve physical and mental health, as well as longevity. It is important to stay active. Participate in activities such as going on walks, taking vacations, and participating in group exercise classes to remain physically fit.

Engaging in activities you enjoy will create a positive and fulfilling life. Spend time in nature, and pursue any hobby you like.

Take Care of Your Diet

An ideal diet should consist of primarily fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish and small amounts of low-fat dairy and lean meat.

It is important to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. Dehydration can make you feel tired, dizzy and confused. Tea, coffee and fruit juice can be used as alternatives to water when trying to stay hydrated, but avoid sugary soft drinks.

If you drink alcohol, abstain for at least two days per week to give your liver a chance to recover from the toxic effects of alcohol.

Main a Good Sleep Schedule

For many people, including the elderly, sleep can be elusive. Inadequate sleep can leave you feeling tired and grumpy. Insomnia can be effectively treated by developing a bedtime routine, avoiding daytime naps, and going to bed simultaneously every night. Drinking warm beverages such as chamomile tea or hot milk before bed may help you sleep.

Get a Vitamin Boost

Vitamin D deficiency is common and often overlooked. It’s estimated that 50% of the adult population suffers from Vitamin D deficiency. It has been linked to cardiovascular disease, bone problems and cognitive impairment.

Try to get outside in the sunshine for at least 15-20 minutes daily to promote health and well-being. Eggs, oily fish and some other foods also contain vitamin D. If you don’t regularly get enough vitamin D from sunshine and foods, ask your doctor about taking a vitamin D supplement.

Get Yourself Tested

As we age, our hearing and eyesight can be affected by changes in the brain or other parts of the body, and it’s essential to get them checked regularly. If you have trouble tuning into conversations due to excessive background noise, or cannot focus on tasks with the TV on, make an appointment with your doctor.

Final Words

I hope that you understand that ageing is not a bad thing but a part of life. And for that reason, it’s essential to live a healthy lifestyle as much as possible. Although you can’t control ageing, these tips can help keep your body and mind in better condition.