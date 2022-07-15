3 Ways To Keep The Weather From Destroying Your Plants and Crops

Whether you’re a small farmer looking for some solutions in the agricultural industry or you’re just a homeowner who wants to have a more successful garden or crop this year, finding ways to work with the weather in your area can make all the difference for your yields. However, with weather in all areas going from one extreme to another, it can be helpful to know how to respond to all types of weather that might affect your crops.

To help you with this, here are three ways to keep the weather from destroying your plants and crops.

Embrace Mulch

One of the easiest, cheapest, and most well known ways to protect plants from all kinds of devastating effects of extreme weather is to add more mulch to your garden or other planting area.

When there is a good amount of mulch around the plants that you’re trying to protect, you’ll have an added layer of insulation for the elements to have to get through before they can reach your plants. So whether you have some bark, compost, or other natural materials that can safely be around your plants, this mulch can help to keep your plants warm in cold weather, cool in warm weather, shaded from the harsh rays of the sun, and help them better maintaining the right levels of moisture around them.

Use Protective Coverings

If you feel like mulch isn’t going to do the trick for the extreme weather that you have headed your way, you can also look into getting some more substantial protective coverings that can go over plants.

For small plants or areas where there are only a few plants, you can use things like buckets or portable greenhouses to help give the plants the protection they are needing in the short run. For larger operations, putting up cloth or other bigger overhead protections can be easier to cover your crops with. As long as they have the structure you need in the event of heavy rains, putting something over your crops can help to keep them safe from the elements.

Make Sure You Have Proper Drainage

Another thing you might have to protect your crops from is heavy rains. While drought can be hard to deal with, many areas have ways to bring in more water when the plant life needs it. But with too much rain, you have to have had your garden or field set up correctly from the start.

To do this, you’ll want to make sure that you have proper drainage around your plants. This can be helped along by adding compost to your plants, which can naturally help with drainage as worms and other life helps to create channels for water to run through rather than pooling around your crops.

If you’re worried about how extreme weather could destroy your plants or crops, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you add more layers of protection.