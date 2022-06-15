The Best Gifts for Girls This Summer

Isn’t Summer just the greatest time of year? The weather’s warming up, and every night feels like there’s romance in the air. There’s so much promise. So much life going on. You just get swept up in the magic! It’s an incredible feeling. It intoxicates you. It pours into every constellation of cells in your body. It’s something that we cherish every year. And an essential part of that special Summer feeling is looking your very best! I hope I’m not only speaking for myself when I say. I don’t want to meet the love of my life in a pair of jean shorts! That’s why I’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest gifts that you can give yourself. So that you can elevate your style from drab Summer dress to FAB SUMMER SUCCESS!

Waiting for the Right Wallet

No one talks about how difficult it is to properly match a wallet to your purse. It’s the strangest thing, because it’s something I find incredibly interesting, and I honestly don’t see much mention of it. Now for those of you who are thinking, I’m talking about something as pedantic as matching the color of the two. No. We’re going a tad deeper. What we’re talking about of course is finding an interior wallet that can handle all of your cards, and cash. While retaining a silhouette so thin, it can even fit in a clutch. It’s a wallet so ergonomic yet ruggedly designed that it fits in virtually any situation. That’s what’s on offer from this incredible collection! Let me ask you something? How many times have you had to quickly grab a hair tie crumple some money, and a couple of cards together, and throw them in your clutch because you didn’t have enough space for your normal wallet? Not only is this a hassle, but this can be incredibly dangerous. What if you get into any kind of accident, and by chance you were so frazzled while you were leaving that you forgot to bring your insurance cards. If anything goes wrong that night, you can be on the hook for something that could’ve been easily avoided. Well, now you never have to worry about that again.! Because these wallets come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some of which fit into even the smallest bags!

Why Wait For a Wedding?

There’s nothing like a June wedding, am I right? It’s such a lovely period in the year. The Sun is staying out a little later. The weather is just starting to heat up. There’s a powerful almost overwhelming nobility to having your wedding during this joyous month. But what do you do when even though you feel like you’re with the perfect man, they still haven’t given you that special oval wedding band? Well, don’t worry. Because, what if I told you that. There’s nothing in the rule books that says you can’t buy one of these rare little rings yourself! Now this entry may make you decide that I’m just a wackjob, but hear me out. When you get yourself your wedding ring. Whether it be for an actual wedding, or you just love the look of this exquisite one-of-a-kind jewelry. There’s a unique power that you tap into. No one should be able to tell you when and why you’re able to purchase something. The societal pressure on a young woman to get married is far too much. Rise above all of that by transforming a token of eternal love bound to another, into a token of internal love bound to yourself! You see because when you change the context of that ring. You’re not just revolutionizing the jewelry industry. You’re revolutionizing the ways we prioritize ourselves and what we can give to ourselves as a form of self-love. And that my friend, is a truly powerful thing!

Looking Lovely, in My Levi’s

When Levi Strauss invented one of the first rivet patterned jeans. He completely changed the garment industry. Now all of the sudden, for the first time in human history. One could buy a pair of jeans that were proven to stand up to the toughest conditions. Because of their semi-industrial design and construction, they lasted longer than anything else on the market. And wouldn’t fall apart in the same way that jeans with only a traditional stitched construction would. It is not a stretch to say that the coming of Levi’s revolutionized the fashion industry. The design is so good that fast-forward all the way today, it’s still being used! That’s why I always say. If you’re looking for something to spin your Summer in the right direction. Then a nice pair of jeans can do just the trick. In this world of fast fashion, where there’s always a new trend just cresting the horizon. It seems like the quality of many of these garments is slipping. In this Levi’s stands alone. You see they are making jeans that will last you for years to come. Because they are a company that wholeheartedly believes in the need for garments that are not only attainable but sustainable as well. This sets them apart as one of the leading lights in bridging the gap between luxury and utility brands. Making for a jean that looks amazing, no matter the occasion!

I think we all have an idea of what Summer is like in our heads. For some people, it’s the Fourth of July, and having cookouts and thinking that life just can’t get any better. For others, it’s feeling the heat of the day, and transferring it to the night. Staying up late and feeling the steam rise off the dance floor. There’s no single way to celebrate Summer, and that’s one of the best parts of it! I hope that this list, dear reader. Is helpful to you in your pursuit of Summer, and may it give you at least one idea. That’ll help you add a little spice to the season!