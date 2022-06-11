3 Tips For Staying Cool When Working Outside This Summer

If you work outside, the weather is likely your biggest enemy for many parts of the year. Whether it’s freezing in the wintertime or boiling hot in the summer, it’s vital that you’re able to find ways to keep yourself safe and comfortable while you’re outside in the elements.

To ensure that you’re able to do this this coming season, here are three tips for staying cool while working outside this summer.

Take The Shade With You

Staying in the shade is one of the best ways to keep the heat off of you and avoid things like sunburns. However, finding natural shade that you can stay in while working outside isn’t always easy. Luckily, there are a few ways that you can take the shade with you so you aren’t always in the direct sunlight.

If you’re going to be working in a smaller area, you can put up a sun shade or canopy that can rest over the area in which you’re working. These pieces of equipment are usually very easy to move around with you as you go to different areas outside. And even if the temperature outside is very hot, if you’re able to stay in the shade, you’ll find that you’re a lot more comfortable while you’re working.

Use Cooling Accessories

Along with a sun shade or canopy, there are plenty of other cooling accessories that you can use when you’ll be spending a lot of time working outside in the summer sun.

For the times that you can’t keep yourself in the shade completely, wearing a wide-brimmed hat can help to keep the sun off of your face and shoulders so that you can stay a bit cooler. Along with this, using gear like cooling sleeves, cooling bandanas, and cooling towels can also help your skin be protected from the sun as well as keeping it cool on the surface.

Maintain Proper Hydration

When you know that you’re going to be outside working in the sun and the heat, arguably the most important thing that you can do to keep yourself cool and safe is to stay properly hydrated.

Proper hydration should start well before you’re out in the heat and the sun. Make sure you’ve been drinking a lot of water in preparation for your hard outdoor work. And when you are outside, be sure you’re keeping hydrated and maintaining or replacing your electrolytes so that you can stay as safe and healthy as possible.

Being outside in the summer can be a rewarding and exhausting task. If you’re going to be working outside as the summer continues to heat up, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you learn what you can do to keep yourself cool and avoid problems like overheating.