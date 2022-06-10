4 Tips On How To Introduce Your Teenage Children To Marijuana

Marijuana is now legal in many states across the US, and its use is becoming more and more socially acceptable. If you have teenage children, you may be wondering if and how you should introduce them to marijuana. Here are 4 tips to help you navigate this new landscape.

Start by talking about responsible drug use in general

Before you talk specifically about marijuana, it’s important to have a discussion with your teen about responsible drug use in general. Discuss why it’s important to know your limits, always use in a safe and legal environment, never drive while under the influence, etc. This can include talking about the risks of drug use, as well as the importance of only using drugs when they are legal and under the supervision of a doctor (if applicable). This conversation will set the stage for a more specific discussion about marijuana.

You can then transition into why marijuana use specifically can be beneficial for teenagers. For example, marijuana can help with anxiety, stress, pain relief, and more. Be sure to emphasize that marijuana should only be used in moderation and that it’s important to start slow and increase dosage gradually. Also, let them know the different ways of ingesting marijuana, and that it can be processed in different ways depending on the type of marijuana intake. For example, smoking or vaping marijuana gives an immediate and decent high, while edibles take longer to take effect but give a stronger hit. Finally, give your teenage children some tips on how to find and purchase high-quality marijuana. Help them understand the different strains and what each offers in terms of effects. Encourage them to ask questions at their local dispensary so they can make informed choices about their cannabis use.

Be honest about your own experiences with marijuana

If you have used marijuana in the past, be honest about it with your teen. Share your thoughts on the experience, and explain why you chose to use it (or not to use it). This will help your teen understand that there are different reasons why people choose to use marijuana and that it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Discuss the risks and benefits of marijuana use

As mentioned earlier, there are both risks and benefits associated with marijuana use, just like any drug. It’s important to discuss both with your teen so that they can make an informed decision about whether or not they want to try it. Some of the potential risks include addiction, impaired judgment, and negative effects on mental health. However, there are also potential benefits, such as pain relief and relaxation.

Encourage your teen to experiment responsibly

If your teen does decide to try marijuana, it’s important that they do so responsibly. This means only using a small amount at first, not driving while under the influence, and not mixing it with other drugs or alcohol. You should also strongly encourage them to talk to you about their experiences, both good and bad.

By following these tips, you can help your teen make informed decisions about whether or not to use marijuana. Remember, the most important thing is to keep the lines of communication open so that you can support them through whatever choices they make.