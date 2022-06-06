Fact Check: 5 Common Misconceptions About Online Casinos

Online casinos have existed for a long time, and they are subject to misconceptions from numerous players. Most of these opinions are from players who are not making money from gambling, so they see them as a valid reason to justify their losses. Unfortunately, no brand is left out, and even your best casino online is subject to different untrue declarations from players. The truth is that gambling is based on luck and several remarks about online casinos are false. This overview contains five common misconceptions about these online brands; go through them and get your facts straight.

Online Casinos are Rigged

People stating that all online casinos are rigged is arguably the most common misconception. And while this is true for some brands, it is very untrue for licensed casinos. So far an online casino has a license from a reputable body; they will not rig anything because they risk losing their license and credibility. So when making your choice, be sure to use a reputable brand.

What some players reference as rigging is the house edge. House edge is a legal advantage that a casino has on every game. If it were non-existent, players would probably win all their wagers, and casinos would run out of business because of lack of money. However, even with the house advantage, casino games are still random and purely based on luck.

Casino Bonuses are Not Real

It is not uncommon to find several comments on how fake the bonuses are when checking reviews of almost any casino brand. They probably come from players that are unable to win through bonuses. And such comments have led to the general misconception that online casino bonuses are not real and they’ll never pay you.

What most people don’t know is the existence of wagering requirements. Every bonus has its terms and conditions, and if you’re unable to meet them, you don’t get a payout from such an offer. If more players could read the wagering requirements before claiming bonuses, they’ll understand what they need to claim casino bonuses.

Online Casinos are Illegal

It is so intriguing that many still believe that online casinos are illegal. It is a general misconception that isn’t true because the legality of casinos depends on two things:

Your region’s laws and regulation

Casino license

If the laws of where you reside are against any form of online gambling, then the legality of online casinos in such regions is questionable. But it doesn’t mean that it applies everywhere in the world. Gambling in a region that permits online casino activities by law is not illegal.

Even if online gambling is legal, such brands need a license to operate. Licenses are important in the industry to ascertain that the casino is truly credible in its operations. The licensing bodies regularly conduct investigations and test plays to ensure the games are also truly random. If a brand cannot tender a valid license, then its operation is deemed illegal.

Online Casinos Favor Streamers and Ambassadors

Online casino streamers are individuals who publicly gamble online. They use a streaming platform for a live broadcast of their online casino activities. And some brands use them to publicize their services and gain public attention.

Streamers appear to win more than regular players, hence, the misconception that online casinos favor them. In gambling, the more you play, the higher your outcomes. For example, suppose one player stakes ten different times and wins five times. And another player stakes 100 times and wins 50 times; such a player is termed a better winner because of the higher number of wins. But in reality, they both have a 50% win rate over the random distributor. This same concept applies to online casino streamers.

The only reason why they appear to win more is that they play very often, far more than casual players. So it is not the case of more wins, but rather that they have a higher number of results. If you were to count their losses relative to their wins, you would realize the narrative.

Online Casinos Facilitates Underage Gambling

Since the internet is an open play, there are general misconceptions that several minors engage in underage gambling. Well, online casinos have thought this through beforehand, and that is why they mandate KYC registrations for all customers. That way, all new sign-ups need to have an ID if they want to use the platform. And if a minor were to bypass the KYC mysteriously, they will face issues with using a credit card on the account because they can’t own one.

Conclusion

The online casino space is ridden with numerous false claims that stem from mostly losing players. We addressed the most common misconceptions, so now is a good time to debunk them if you believe them.