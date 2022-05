the Katy Lions blood drive benefits everyone local, whether you’re in the City of Katy, outskirts, Waller, Fort Bend, or Harris Counties. When you need blood, you need blood, and the blood banks help fill that need. Please sign up at www.KatyBloodDrive.org to donate on June 4th. #beagreatlion #icanwewill #kindnessmatters #weserve #lionsclub #lionsclubs #katytx