Girl Scout Troop 127044 Uses Cookie Money for the Katy Community

A local Girl Scout Troop 127044 has decided to use proceeds from their cookie and fall product sales to pay it back to the Katy community that has supported them. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been hosting the Troops meetings for the last few years. When the girls were asked what they would like to do for their Bronze Award project, they unanimously decided to thank St. Paul’s and build a Little Library for them and the surrounding community. The Troop built the Little Library from scratch, with the assistance of Camp Danny, to be a replica of the Church building. The girls wanted to share the love of reading to all age groups and to help reduce people’s many stresses by giving them the gift of an adventure through reading a book. The Troop will unveil the Little Library at event on June 22, 2022 at 11:30AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 5373 Franz Road,

Katy, Texas 77493.