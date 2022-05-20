Does Indianapolis have residential drug rehab centers?

At some point in your life, you might need to ask yourself whether there’s a drug rehab center located near you that can help with addiction and mental health. Most large cities have several rehab options, and you’ll want to choose carefully. The best rehab centers will set up a treatment plan that includes a tailored program for your addiction, resources for other mental health struggles, and a community atmosphere that you can trust.

Here are a few things to look for in an Indianapolis rehab center and decide what’s right for you:

A Tailored Approach to Your Addiction

Some drug rehab centers in the Midwest will have a quick and uniform inpatient treatment plan that includes a set schedule and a 12-Step Program or similar. However, your best chances for success will come with a tailored plan that you build with a care team. Look for a rehab center with a specific program for your addition – whether that’s alcohol, opioids, or another substance – that includes a good understanding of how to detox and cope with the stages of withdrawal. The center should also consider when and why you started using and your patterns of use to develop a program that helps you personally.

You will also want to look for a center that works with you to decide how long you need inpatient care and a detailed plan for continued care after you leave the facility. Ideally, you will be able to decide the number of in-patient days based on your needs, but sometimes insurance approvals or finances play a role. The best drug rehab center in the Midwest will work with you to balance these factors.

A Drug Rehab Center in the Midwest that Includes Dual Diagnosis Treatment

The concept of dual diagnosis represents an important shift in rehabilitation toward treating addiction and other mental health disorders at the same time. Perhaps your mental health plays a role in triggering your addiction or perhaps the withdrawal effects from quitting affect your mental health. Since these issues are so intertwined, it’s important to consider them both. Your care team will put together additional resources like therapy and medication to treat your mental health disorder and get you on the road to recovery.

A Safe and Welcoming Environment

Some rehab centers can have a hospital-like setting, and while that might work for some patients, finding a drug rehab center in the Midwest that feels warm and welcoming, and maybe a bit like a resort, can help you stay calm and work through your therapies. Take a tour of the facility, if you can, to decide whether the atmosphere feels conducive to your journey before you enroll.

Always Look for Compassion

Although the medical factors of detoxification and treating mental health disorders are very important, and you need the best medical care, you also want to find a care team that listens to and respects your perspective and needs. Look for a center that exudes compassion, something that you will need from others and need to find for yourself as you recover, and it could go a long way toward helping you heal.