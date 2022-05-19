Is It Normal For Kids To Get Fillings

One of the questions that parents frequently ask has to do with fillings for children. Specifically, you may be inquiring whether it is normal for kids to get dental fillings.

You can rest assured that your children’s need for fillings is normal. The most recent statistics show that up to 60 per cent of children under the age of 12 require dental fillings. Moreover, it is just as possible to install fillings in primary teeth as it is to do so in permanent teeth. Therefore, it is crucial to seek professional intervention as soon as you discover cavities in your child’s mouth.

How Are Pediatric Dental Fillings Done?

To install a filling, the dentist will first remove all infected matter from your child’s tooth before cleaning the area and filling the cavity. The material professionals use to create fillings varies according to the location and severity of the cavity.

The dental filling process may or may not require local anesthesia. This consideration depends on such factors as the tool used in the process (using a drill will require the administration of anesthesia while using a laser won’t), your child’s dental history and comfort and the dentist’s recommendation.

However, you can help your children avoid the need for a filling. The best way to do so is by teaching them proper oral care habits from an early age. Other ways to help protect your children’s teeth are by:

Limiting Sugar Consumption

Frequently consuming sugary foods and drinks creates the ideal conditions for bacteria to grow in the mouth. This bacteria releases enamel eroding acids that lead to the formation of cavities. Therefore, it is best to opt for healthier meal alternatives while limiting their ingestion of sugary snacks throughout the day. Additionally, it would be best if you taught them to brush their teeth after every sugar-laden meal.

Encouraging Proper Oral Hygiene Practices

Learning to care for the teeth is a foundational skill whose lessons must begin as early as possible. And from the time you start to when they are about seven years old, you must supervise their dental cleaning efforts.

So, to have the best chance of retaining their lessons, it is best to make the learning process enjoyable. You can begin by allowing them to choose their toothbrush. Afterwards, you can make a game of the brushing process while teaching them how to use gentle circular motions when they get strong enough. You can also opt for the more ‘fun’ flavors of toothpaste to encourage them to keep at it.

Arranging Dental Appointments

Accompany good brushing techniques with consistency and professional care. While daily brushing is the effective standard, the occasional professional clean can also be very beneficial in preventing the onset of cavities. So ensure that you book a dentist’s appointment every six months to keep your child’s dental care on track.

Encouraging Water Drinking

Water is vital in washing away food residue that remains in the mouth after eating. In addition, it dilutes the acid that causes tooth corrosion. So, encourage your child to drink some water after every meal, particularly if they also ingested some sugary food.

Remember that your child’s need for dental fillings does not have to spell doom. But unfortunately, cavities are a prevalent dental complaint. So, the best alternative is to teach your child the proper oral care habits to lower the likelihood of cavities.