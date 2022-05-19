How to Care for Your Virgin Hair Extensions

Virgin hair extensions are more popular than ever and that is because of the numerous benefits they offer the user. If you have always been wanting to buy one but are unsure of how to care for it, then keep reading this article.

What are Virgin Hair Extensions?

As their name implies, virgin hair extensions are hair extensions created from human hair or virgin hair. Virgin hair is called so because it is the unprocessed hair of humans, that is, it does not contain chemicals (bleach, dye, relaxers, texturizer).

While they can be quite pricey (because of their premium quality), they can last for years. This is what makes them a great investment. Virgin hair extensions can come in kinky hair wigs, u-parts, clip-ins, bundles, or even ponytails. It can also come in a wide range of textures, from kinky curly, kinky coily, and afro kinky hair textures.

Benefits of Using Virgin Hair Extension

Blending

You can always get virgin hair extensions to match your natural hair texture. This helps to create an effortless blend so that people may not easily be able to distinguish between your natural hair and the extension. Protective Styling

Protective styling is usually encouraged to prevent your natural hair from breakage, shedding, dryness, or damage which is bound to happen when you constantly style it. When you put a virgin hair extension over your natural hair, it keeps you from constantly manipulating it, thus preventing breakage, shedding, dryness, etc. Heat Styling

It is not advisable to constantly use heat tools on your natural hair as it can cause damage over time. On the other hand, you can use heat tools such as blow dryers and curling irons to style your virgin hair extensions. You can also have them colored without worrying that they will get damaged. Longevity

As stated already, virgin hair extensions can last for years. However, this depends on how well you care for them.

How to Care for Virgin Hair Extension