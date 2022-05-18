Reducing the Risks of Road Traffic Accidents in Greater Houston

Between 2020 and 2021, the largest increase in the number of deadly collisions on the roads of Texas occurred in the Houston area. Dangerous driving is a common cause of serious collisions, but hazardous roads also play a part in the rising number of accidents. While helping victims to deal with the consequences of a crash is vital, reducing the number of incidents occurring in the first place must be a priority. Redesigning streets can help to minimize the risks of deadly crashes, and, in Katy, extra funding has recently been made available to improve the local road infrastructure. To further help the region meet its targets for zero deaths on the roads by 2030, statewide safety programs aim to change the behavior of dangerous drivers.

Tackling Dangerous Driving

While serious and deadly accidents are commonly caused by speeding and driving under the influence, 18% of fatalities in Texas involved drivers who weren’t wearing a seatbelt. This year, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is marking 20 years since the introduction of the Click It or Ticket initiative in Texas. It has been estimated that the campaign that reminds drivers and passengers to use a seatbelt at all times has saved almost 7,000 lives and prevented at least 120,000 injuries. Besides serious injuries, car wreck attorneys are aware of the stress and confusion that a road accident can cause. It is hoped that by highlighting the risks of reckless driving, the number of these types of traumatic incidents can be limited even further.

Improving Mobility on City Streets

Although congestion on the roads isn’t as hazardous as dangerous driving, large numbers of vehicles sharing less space can contribute to the risk of car accidents. To improve road conditions in Katy, the City Council recently approved a $33 million package for transportation projects. Over the next three years, the funding will be used to improve infrastructure in the City and across all three neighboring counties. It is hoped that the range of projects, including the realignment, widening and extension of roads, will reduce congestion and improve mobility throughout the region.

Reducing Accidents in Work Zones

While these projects will ultimately improve road conditions, as long as work is being carried out, motorists must be aware of the risk posed by work zones to all road users including construction workers. Last year, the number of fatalities in work zones rose by a third in Texas which prompted TxDOT’s road safety campaign ‘Be Safe Be Smart’ to highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week back in April. If drivers slow down, avoid distractions and look out for road crews, the number of collisions in work zones could be significantly reduced.

As the number of fatal collisions on the roads in Greater Houston are still very high, campaigns to raise awareness of the risks of dangerous driving are essential. In addition to changing driver behavior, improvements to road infrastructure in Katy and the wider area will reduce congestion, and could help to minimize the risk of serious accidents in the future.