3 Things You Need To Clarify Before Hiring an Employment Lawyer

The Internet has become the ultimate equalizer in terms of consumer confusion. Anybody can put up a fancy website these days that looks polished and beautiful, designed to convince consumers.

The primary reason it’s difficult to choose based on all these websites is that almost all look the same way and promise you the same things. As a consumer, you need to become more educated and clear about what you should ask your potential employment lawyer to ensure they are the most qualified law firm for you.

Attorney’s Area Of Expertise

The first question I think every client should ask is, “Have you handled this type of case before?”. You would be amazed to find the number of employment lawyers who have never handled this type of case.

Employment law has become a more attractive and lucrative practice area over the last few years. You hear about large class actions or big trial verdict claims wherein lawyers who have been practicing in other areas want to get in on the employment law space.

When you Google employment lawyers near me, it’s common to see lawyers specializing in injuries or elderly law, advertising employment law on their websites. Before you know it, you’ve got a car crash lawyer representing you in a wrongful termination case who’d likely get grilled by federal judges or experienced defense lawyers on the other side of the table.

So, you must ensure the attorney you’re seeking guidance from has experience handling employment suits.

Find Out What Your Case Is Potentially Worth

The next important question you should be asking is the potential worth of your claim. You’re getting ready to pursue a legal situation against a former employer. You don’t want to find out that your claim is worth $9 for whatever legal reasons after spending two years of your life and having exposed yourself to the potential risk of losing the case.

While lawyers can’t guarantee you an exact settlement figure, they should be able to calculate the type of damages you may potentially be out of. They must give you a range that the case could fetch if you win all the way to the verdict. They should also keep you updated with the present-day settlement value in case the employer becomes willing to resolve your case mid-way.

Going to Trial

Ask your lawyer if they’ve ever taken an employment case to trial. You will be amazed to discover how many employment law firms settle cases because they’re scared to go to the courtroom. Beware of the settle-for-whatever-we-can-get employment lawyers.

Sometimes they just take your case, charge you some money, send a letter on your behalf, and get you whatever the employer is willing to offer, whether it’s good or bad. In such cases, the opposition will likely sue you back because the defense lawyers are all too aware that this firm will fold and get rid of the client before going to court.

Summary

So that sums up the things you need to know before hiring an employment lawyer.

To summarize, you should ask your future lawyer about how they will handle your case, whether they will handle the case themselves, or if there is a team that works on the cases and, most importantly, their prior experience in the specific field of law.

Major firms work as a team on all of the cases. They may have some of the more junior lawyers do some of the groundwork. But, when that case goes to trial or settlement negotiations, you must have somebody at a partner level overseeing those processes and events.

Finally, always ensure your lawyer has relevant field experience. There’s nothing worse than walking into a courtroom for the very first time with your lawyer next to you and finding out that this is their first time at the rodeo. Generally, it doesn’t end well.