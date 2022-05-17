What Leads to Low Testosterone in Men?

“Researchers estimate that testosterone deficiency affects around 4 to 5 million men in the United States.” Says Healthline

Testosterone is defined as a male hormone that is often associated with developing male physical and sexual characteristics. It is a hormone that helps men develop muscles, bone mass, deeper voice, body hair, and sperms during puberty. The researchers estimate that as men grow older, their testosterone levels may decline after the age of thirty years.

Low testosterone levels or testosterone deficiency is defined as a medical condition in which the testicles do not produce enough testosterone hormone in the body. Though testosterone deficiency can occur at any age, some factors like obesity, hormone disorder, or certain medications can undoubtedly increase the risk of the disease.

Testosterone is the primary hormone that plays a crucial role in triggering the sex drive of men.

What are the signs of low testosterone?

The symptoms of low testosterone can vary among patients depending upon the age and severity of the condition. Some of the most common signs of low testosterone that men should look out for are as follows:-

Loss of body hair

Reduced bone density

Low sex drive

Increased fatigue

Increased body fat

Problems with concentration

Loss of muscular strength

Difficulty in getting an erection

Moodiness and irritability

Low sperm count

Reduced testicle size

Difficulty in sleeping

Consult your general physician at the earliest when such symptoms do arise.

What are the main causes of low testosterone?

As men age, the testosterone levels in the body gradually start to decline. Medical researchers say that around 40% of men above the age of 45 years can be affected by low testosterone levels.

The medical condition of testosterone deficiency can be congenital or acquired due to infection or medicinal side effects. Some of the leading causes of low testosterone in men are as follows:-

Testicular injury: If a man suffers a traumatic injury to the testicles, then the chances of experiencing testosterone deficiency increase significantly. However, damage to just one testicle may not hamper the entire testosterone production. If difficulties in getting an erection become persistent after suffering from such an injury, consult a medical professional at the earliest.



Mumps Infection: A mumps infection can cause inflammation of the testicles and lead to low testosterone production in the body. Such an infection usually occurs during adolescence or adulthood and can affect the function of the testicles.

A mumps infection can cause inflammation of the testicles and lead to low testosterone production in the body. Such an infection usually occurs during adolescence or adulthood and can affect the function of the testicles.



Congenital disorder: Klinefelter syndrome is a male-specific genetic disorder that is frequently identified during adolescence. Klinefelter syndrome can interfere with testicular growth, resulting in smaller-than-normal testicles and decreased testosterone levels.

Klinefelter syndrome is a male-specific genetic disorder that is frequently identified during adolescence. Klinefelter syndrome can interfere with testicular growth, resulting in smaller-than-normal testicles and decreased testosterone levels.

Obesity: There is a linkage between obesity and low testosterone levels. Moderate obesity can bring down testosterone levels because the fat cells may assimilate it into estrogen when a person accumulates excessive fat. Obesity is also known to reduce the level of sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG). This protein helps carry testosterone in the blood.

Medicinal side effects: Low testosterone levels in men can also occur due to a particular side effect of a medication. It is estimated that certain steroids and opiate pain medication can affect testosterone production in the body. Hence, do not take any medicine unless the doctor specifically prescribes it.

Conclusion

Low testosterone that is caused by genetic disorders or damage to the testes is primarily incurable. However, there are many treatment options to bring testosterone levels within the optimal range. Over time, testosterone levels in men decline more gradually. The older a man gets, the more probable he has testosterone levels below normal.

Low testosterone symptoms can occur in men with testosterone levels below 300 ng/dL. Your doctor can do a blood test and, if necessary, prescribe testosterone replacement therapy.

A healthy lifestyle that includes proper eating, exercise, weight management, and the avoidance of excessive alcohol and drug use can help testosterone levels remain normal.