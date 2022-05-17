Common Accidents a Slip and Fall Injury Attorney Will Represent 

Injury from a slip and fall accident can bring a myriad of problems into your life. From huge hospital costs for severe injuries to work disruption and overall decreased quality of life, the dark cloud from such an accident can take months to pass.

Now, if you have injuries from a slip and fall accident, one important question is probably on your mind right now, “Can I sue and get compensation for my injuries?” Slip and fall injuries fall under personal injuries, and depending on the nature of the accident itself, the law may actually allow you to claim damages.

So, what kind of cases qualify for compensation? Here are the most common injury causes a slip and fall attorney injury in Houston usually represents:

1. Defective Ladders

Defective ladders, and even scaffolding, is among the most common causes of injuries for workers in many different industries, including construction, transportation, manufacturing, property restoration, etc.

But it is not just workers who can sustain injuries from ladder falls. A slippery, loose, or shaky ladder can still cause you to slip and fall, even at home. And depending on the height and position of the fall, the injuries can be moderate to severe.

2. Absence of or Defective Handrails on Stairs

Hand railings are crucial as they provide a support structure you can hold on to when ascending or descending a staircase. So, it is a requirement to add railings to stairs in public buildings. That said, a loose or poorly designed barrier can lead to slips and falls that may cause injury.

Often due to neglect by the responsible party, these injuries may be eligible for damages.

3. Faulty Elevators

Certain defects on an elevator or escalator, like a raised or worn-out carpet, or chipped flooring, can increase the risk of slips and falls. So, it is usually the responsibility of the building’s owner to make sure it is well-maintained. So, if you have an accident due to maintenance negligence, you may actually get paid damages.

4. Spills or Slippery Floors

Businesses and other public places must place proper warnings for recently cleaned or smooth floors to avoid the risk of accidents. The same goes for spills unless cleaned up immediately. Failing to do so can lead to financial liabilities in case of injuries from a slip and fall.

5. Trash/ Debris on Sidewalks

The presence of clutter, like debris or trash, on walkways of businesses, health centers, and other facilities can heighten the dangers of slipping and falling unexpectedly. Combine that with a lack of railings for support to prevent a fall, and you have yourself a legitimate claim.

6. Unsafe Building or Construction Sites

In many cases, falls that result in injuries may arise from residential or commercial properties not being built to code. That is, ignoring the proper safety measures. If your injury results from such safety concerns, you can file a compensation case against the responsible party.

How Can a Slip and Fall Injury Attorney in Houston Help You?

If your accident falls under any of the examples on the list, you should consider getting an attorney to file for compensation. Your attorney will, among other things, investigate your case to determine liability, negotiate a fair settlement for you, and represent you throughout your case, including in the event your case goes to trial.

So, talk to a slip and fall injury attorney today to know whether your case is eligible for settlement.