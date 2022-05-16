Drowsy and Drunk Driving: What Are the Similarities?

Most people understand the dangers of drunk driving and how it increases the chances of an accident by a considerable margin. But what many don’t know is that drowsy driving can also be as dangerous as drunk driving.

While not many are unaware of the dangers of drowsy driving, drowsy driving statistics paint a grim picture.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 91,000 accidents resulted from drowsy driving in 2017 alone. These accidents resulted in 50,000 injuries and nearly 800 deaths, making drowsy driving a serious concern to every road user.

But What Is Drowsy Driving and How Does It Relate to Drunk Driving?

Drowsy driving refers to operating a vehicle while sleepy or tired. In most cases, drowsy driving occurs when a driver gets behind the wheel while they have not slept for a good number of hours, mostly over 18 hours.

However, the hours that result in drowsy driving can vary from person to person. This sleep deprivation results in slipping in and out of sleep while driving. Under some circumstances, drowsy driving can result from taking some types of medication that have drowsiness as a side effect.

Comparisons show significant similarities between drunk driving and drowsy driving. According to experts, people with over 18 hours of sleep deprivation have decreased general vigilance, longer reaction times, and poor coordination, similar to impairment at a 0.05 percent BAC. Twenty hours or more of sleep deprivation results in impairment equal to having a BAC of 0.08 percent, with drivers with sleep deprivation of 24 hours and above exhibiting the highest level of impairment equivalent to having a BAC level of 0.1percent.

Physical Signs of Drowsy Driving

Often a drowsy driver knows that they are sleepy. However, many stay on the road hoping to beat the drowsiness long enough to get to their destination.

In most cases, drowsiness causes a driver to drift in and out of a lane, sometimes causing a tragedy. However, veering in and out of a lane can signify drunk or distracted driving.

Besides drifting from the lane, drowsy drivers tend to tailgate. This is usually due to an increased reaction time, meaning that if the car in front of them slows down, it will take longer for them to react, putting them at the risk of causing an accident. The tendency to tailgate can also be a sign of drunk driving or road rage.

While you may not control what a drunk or drowsy driver does or does not do, identifying one while on the road can help you stay safe. In other words, allow yourself some distance between yourself and the drunk, distracted, or drowsy driver or change lanes to lower the possibility of an accident.

You May Be Eligible for Compensation

“When a drowsy or drunk driver causes harm to you and your family, you should hire a respected lawyer as soon as you can. These cases can become complicated, since others may also be accountable to you for this driver’s impairment.” says personal injury attorney Rich Godshall of Ostroff Injury Law. However, proving a driver’s drowsiness after the accident can be challenging, which is the reason you need to hire a skilled personal injury lawyer to help you prove liability and get the rightful compensation.