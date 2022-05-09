Sen. Cruz Sends National Day of Prayer Letter to Texas Organizations

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has sent letters to organizations throughout Texas, joining them in celebrating the 2022 National Day of Prayer.

In his letter, Sen. Cruz wrote:

It is an honor to join you in lifting up the State of Texas and the United States of America on this National Day of Prayer. There is no greater service we can render for our nation than to seek the Lord on its behalf and to rejoice in the gathering of the faithful.

As believers unite across the country, we do so to Exalt the Lord with one voice. We remember the words of Isaiah in our worship of the King of Kings:

“Lord, you are my God;

I will exalt you and praise your name,

For in perfect faithfulness

You have done wonderful things,

Things planned long ago.” (Isaiah 25:1)

We gather to exalt God for the mighty works He has done in the last year: for each of us, for our families, for our communities, for our Nation, and throughout the world. While there is much in the world that needs our prayer and faithful service, we must remember that He has so many great things for us to do that He planned long ago. Nothing happens without it all working for His greater glory and for the good of those who believe. As Americans wrestle with the impact and outcomes of the events of the last year, we pray that our hearts and actions as a Nation be directed by Him in every way. We ask that He would renew the strength of every believer and help us stand firm during these difficult times. We pray that we would be found faithful in every way.