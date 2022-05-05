7 Fast-Growing Nursing Fields In 2022.

In the past, nurses were known to perform menial admin tasks and acted as assistants to doctors and surgeons. Nowadays, nurses have become very important to patient and clinical care.

Moreover, most healthcare establishments and hospitals depend on their experienced and qualified nurses to maintain their quality standards and ensure their patients are safe. Also, the shortage of skilled doctors and physicians across various specialties or fields has made nurses more relevant to clinical care.

Furthermore, many fields of nursing cater to the mental and physical well-being of patients, and these fields are continually evolving to grant nurses more professional freedom and clinical authority. In this article, we’ll be highlighting the various fast-growing nursing fields in 2022.

Fast-Growing Nursing Fields/Specialties

The nursing field grows continually because healthcare needs changes. Some specialties/fields are more lucrative or in-demand than others, so if you want to go into the nursing field or you’re already there and you would like a specialization, then look at the following fast-growing nursing fields to see which one would suit you.

Pediatric Nursing

Pediatric nurses are involved in the medical and health care of children from infancy to their teenage years. If you’re passionate about caring for and helping young kids and teenagers dealing with various diseases, then pediatric nursing is for you.

Moreover, to be a pediatric nurse, you’ll need in-depth pharmacological and clinical training in dealing with acute chronic conditions involving teenagers and young children. Pediatric nurses are in very high demand and can be found in numerous places like clinics, schools, hospitals, and private practices.

Furthermore, depending on the level of specialization you want, to be a pediatric nurse, you’ll need either a BSN and/or an MSN before you can specialize in pediatric nursing. Pediatric nurses have a pretty flexible work schedule

Cardiac Nursing

Health-related diseases are one the leading causes of death in the world. With the growing number of cardiac patients, there has been a need for more cardiac nurses. Cardiac nursing creates a way for nurses to assist/work closely with cardiologists, and have clinical authority when caring for patients diagnosed with heart-related or cardiovascular conditions.

Consequently, cardiac nurses help cardiac patients in managing or coping with their symptoms by educating them about their disease, developing treatment plans for them, and administering medication.

Furthermore, the cardiac nursing field will be a good fit for you if you’re interested in or passionate about heart-related issues. Cardiac nurses can be found in intensive care facilities, rehab facilities, medical clinics, long-term care centers, and hospitals.

Anesthetic Nursing

Anesthetic nurses are in charge of administering pain medication and anesthesia to patients before, during, and after their surgery. They work with anesthesiologists and evaluate the state of the patient before and after the anesthesia is administered.

Moreover, because of the nature of the work anesthetic nurses do, it requires that you get a DNP( Doctor of Nursing Practice) or an MSN(Masters of Nursing Science) degree before you can specialize in anesthetic nursing.

Furthermore, anesthetic nursing is a fast-growing nursing field because of the demand for nurses in surgical settings and better salary as a CRNA. It is also one of the highest-paid jobs in healthcare.

Neonatal Nursing

There are cases where babies are born premature or with certain problems. This is where a neonatal intensive care nurse comes in. If you love taking care of babies who are extremely vulnerable at birth due to one problem or the other, this nursing field is a good fit.

Besides, neonatal nursing is one of the most sought-after nursing fields in the nursing profession. Neonatal nurses assist with childbirth, administer medication, treatment, and monitor infants in the neonatal intensive care unit(NICU).

Similarly, neonatal nurses act as a reliable source of support for parents who are worried and scared about the health of their babies.

Emergency Room Nursing(ER Nursing)

ER nursing is one of the most challenging fields in the nursing profession. If you can assist patients with several concerns and operate efficiently in trying situations, then this career path is for you.

Moreover, ER nurses need to undergo comprehensive pharmacological and clinical training to prevent loss of patient life and to administer proper patient medication. Also, the need for nurses that can reduce the rate of fatality and improve patient emergency management has made this a fast-growing nursing field.

Furthermore, nurses who specialize in ER nursing are trained to deal with challenging and complex cases involving various diseases in highly stressful circumstances. They can monitor patient’s vital signs, conduct and analyze medical tests, examine patient charts, and tend to wounds

Family Nursing Practitioners

This is a fast-growing nursing field due to the increase in healthcare needs. If you love working with families and communities, then this career path is suited for you. To become a family nurse practitioner, you’ll need an MSN degree with a specialization in family nursing and a registered nursing (RN) license.

Besides, family nurses are capable of prescribing and administering medication, educating patients on lifestyle prevention and management, diagnosing diseases, and conducting physical exams. Most family nurse practitioners work closely with children and their families while performing the primary care duties of a doctor or physician.

Geriatric Nursing

The world’s population constitutes a large number of senior citizens, and they require a lot of care and supervision because they are vulnerable. Due to the increase in acute and chronic age-related diseases, there has been an increasing demand for geriatric nurses.

Moreover, geriatric nursing involves managing the emotional, physical, and mental health of old people. Also, geriatric nurses don’t just manage the chronic health symptoms of senior citizens, they also act as their companions, and offer them support to make their healthy life more enjoyable.

Similarly, if you love taking care of older adults, and find pleasure in alleviating their discomfort and pain, then this is the right nursing field for you.

Nursing Specializations Are Worth it

Nursing offers a broad range of career paths for you to follow, whether you’re just starting your nursing profession or you’re looking to advance to a higher level, having a specialty makes you stand out from other general nurses.

Besides, before you decide which nursing specialization you’d like to go for, it’s better to research the fast-growing nursing fields to see which one would suit you best.

Furthermore, when you select one of the nursing fields listed in this article, you get the chance to enjoy job security, financial stability in addition to providing critical and effective care to your patients.