Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You.
Rachel White, MPH, PhD (c), University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Is There an Association Between Air Pollution and COVID-19 Mortality?
Sunday, June 26, 6 p.m. central, online
The air quality in Harris County is influenced by multiple sources of pollution, including extensive road traffic, concrete batch plants, proximity to the largest petrochemical industrial complex in the United States, and port activities in the Houston Ship Channel. It is also important to note that environmental risks are not always uniformly distributed in urban areas like Houston, Harris County, and individuals classified with low socioeconomic status (SES) can become overburdened by environmental exposures. One pollutant of interest is particulate matter, specifically particulate matter of size 2.5 micrometers in diameter (PM2.5). PM2.5 is of particular interest because these fine particles pose the greatest risk to human health due to their small size and ability to reach multiple organs. There are long-term and short-term impacts of PM2.5 pollution on the human respiratory and cardiovascular organ systems. These short and long-term impacts may have contributed to poor outcomes following SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19). The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted us all. An important public health objective is to identify key modifiable environmental factors that may contribute to the severity of the health outcomes related to this disease. This presentation will take a deep dive into this topic and discuss how pollution may impact our understanding of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/is-there-an-association-between-air-pollution-and-covid-19-mortality-tickets-330848455637. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.