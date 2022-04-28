7 Benefits Of Outpatient Addiction Treatment

Outpatient rehabilitation refers to a comprehensive treatment program for patients recovering from substance misuse. In an outpatient treatment program, the patient regularly visits a rehabilitation facility for a certain period to attend therapy and counseling sessions and receive medical treatment when needed. The duration of the treatment generally depends on the progress of the patient and the supervising doctor’s recommendation.

The main difference between inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation treatments is each type’s living arrangement. Inpatient treatments require the patient to reside in a medical facility for 30 days on a minimum but may extend up to several months or years. During this period, the patient follows a specific schedule of activities concerning treatment, such as medical examinations, therapy, counseling, and others. Inpatient rehabilitation is considered a more intensive treatment as the patient is placed under constant medical supervision and may receive assistance for daily living needs as required.

While both types of treatment are beneficial to patients recovering from addiction, there are various reasons why some may opt for outpatient rehabilitation. Here are some of the benefits of outpatient addiction treatment:

Flexible Treatment Schedules

Private hospitals, mental health clinics, and other health providers such as Jackson House offer various outpatient treatment programs designed to support recovery from substance addiction. These treatments vary based on the intensity and frequency of visits. For instance, patients transitioning from inpatient to outpatient therapy may need to visit the facility five times a week. At the same time, those in the late stages of recovery may only be required to attend short sessions every few days, depending on their doctor’s recommendations.

Because the patient is allowed to perform other activities outside the facility, it’s easier for them to make adjustments in their daily living to accommodate continuous treatment. For instance, parents who need to attend sessions in the afternoon during a workweek can arrange for childcare services or ask for help from family to look after their children in their absence. Flexible treatment schedules allow patients to fulfill their obligations without affecting their recovery.

Less Impact On Lifestyle

One of the most significant challenges inpatient treatments pose to patients is the considerable adjustments they have to make to their current lifestyle. Before being committed to a rehabilitation facility, the patient may need to take a leave of absence from work, set living arrangements for their family, and make financial preparations to cover their expenses for a certain period.

However, some patients may be unable to make significant changes in their lifestyles. For instance, those who are financially supporting their loved ones may be unable to take a leave from work as it can negatively impact their livelihood. Meanwhile, patients who are primary caregivers in their household may face challenges finding someone who’ll take up their responsibilities in their absence.

In these circumstances, outpatient treatment makes a viable option as the patient can select a schedule that would allow them to continue working or caring for their family without disruption. Those who are busy during the day, for example, can choose outpatient facilities that operate in the evenings or during off-hours. Moreover, those who require less intensive treatments will only need to attend short sessions a few days a week, making it more manageable for the patients to handle.

Ease And Convenience In Detoxification

Detoxing from drugs or alcohol can be an emotionally and physically demanding experience, regardless of how mild or severe the person’s condition is. The detoxification process triggers unpleasant bodily responses such as muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, mood swings. and depression. These adverse reactions are also known as withdrawal symptoms that the body experiences without addictive substances such as drugs and alcohol.

Detoxification is an essential step in the recovery process, and patients need to undergo this experience before receiving focused treatment. However, because of the harsh effects of withdrawal on the body, it’s generally considered unsafe to detoxify alone as it can lead to fatality in extreme cases. Also, unaided detoxification may lead to early relapse without proper support and prevention.

Given the challenging experience that detoxing entails, receiving support from loved ones can significantly impact how the patient will overcome the challenges. Thus, many patients consider detoxing in outpatient facilities to be ideal. The treatment process includes medical support and supervision from certified professionals, making it a safe and effective procedure. Afterward, the patient can receive continued care and support from family and friends to complete their recovery journey.

Manageable Treatment Costs

The rehabilitation costs vary depending on several factors, including the duration and coverage of treatment, the type of medication required, and other vital considerations about the patient’s recovery. For inpatient treatment, these costs may include fees for housing, access to amenities, and daily living assistance. The prices also depend on the location of the facility and the services included in the treatment plan.

Costs for outpatient services can be significantly lower when compared to inpatient treatment. For instance, a 30-day inpatient treatment package may cost around USD$6000 per patient, while outpatient rehab usually starts at USD$5000 for a three-month treatment program. The significant price difference is mainly influenced by the housing services added to the inpatient rehab packages, which typically include food, lodging, and round-the-clock assistance from medical professionals.

While many health insurance providers cover a large percentage of substance abuse recovery programs, the lower outpatient treatment costs are often a more manageable option for those who need to pay for certain out-of-pocket services.

Availability Of Support System

Patients who receive treatment in outpatient clinics and hospitals have easier access to family support than those committed in inpatient facilities. For some, living with their loved ones and friends is beneficial to their recovery, as they receive moral and emotional support from the people in their social circle.

Experts believe in maintaining a healthy relationship with one’s support system while recovering from addiction. Hence, being surrounded by loved ones may be one advantage of receiving outpatient rehabilitation care.

More Opportunities To Apply Coping Skills And Strategies

Many addiction treatment programs aim to equip patients with knowledge, skills, and strategies that would help them fight against urges, cope with challenges, and develop healthy habits to support life-long sobriety. Patients participating in outpatient treatment programs are given a chance to test their knowledge and skills and see how they can handle challenging situations in real-life scenarios.

As they’re able to overcome one challenge after another, patients will be able to regain their self-confidence, knowing that their treatment is working as expected. They’ll also be more open to other life experiences, challenges, and responsibilities as they’re assured that they’ll be able to overcome obstacles and manage difficult situations without relying on substances.

Some of the significant obstacles that patients can face while receiving outpatient treatment is the probability of exposure to certain people, places, and events that supported their addiction in the past. However, this exposure may also be an excellent way to put what they’ve learned in therapy and counseling into practice.

Moreover, it can be an excellent opportunity to recognize one’s weaknesses and strengths when they have to resist cravings or fight against temptation. This way, the patient can seek guidance from their doctors and therapists to help them overcome their weak points and prevent relapse in the future.

Easier Transition After Treatment

Lastly, outpatient rehabilitation programs allow the patient to transition more easily to living a life of normalcy after treatment. The transition won’t require significant adjustments or lifestyle changes, as patients can proceed with their regular activities. Compared with inpatient programs, the transition won’t be as overwhelming in outpatient rehab, provided that the patient follows their doctor’s instructions for post-recovery care.

However, it’s also important to note that patients of both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services are all equally susceptible to relapse without adequate support and follow-through in their treatment programs. Thus, it’s essential to allocate time for a gradual transition to prevent relapses in the future.

Conclusion

Outpatient rehabilitation offers numerous benefits to both the patient and their families. This treatment option allows flexibility in schedule, cost-effectiveness, and minimal to no disruption to one’s employment or studies. Also, the patient won’t have to make significant adjustments to their living arrangements and daily lifestyle to support their treatment and recovery.

However, while outpatient rehabilitation may seem more convenient and appealing, not all patients may benefit from receiving care outside an addiction treatment facility. For instance, those who are unable to care for their daily living needs may benefit from receiving constant care and supervision in inpatient rehab centers. Also, patients who display risky or violent behavior due to addiction can be a danger to themselves and the people around them. In this case, it’s best to place them in a facility where they’ll be protected and supervised.

Aside from these, some patients may not thrive well if left in the same environment that supports their unhealthy habits when it comes to substances. Since they’re not confined in a facility, patients have access to drugs, alcohol, and other harmful substances, which can be detrimental to their recovery. Thus, those who have yet to develop skills and strategies to help them resist urges and stay on track with recovery might benefit from inpatient facilities’ additional support and protection.