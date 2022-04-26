Five Symptoms That Your Loved Ones Need Help From Memory Care

While most family members may be used to caring for aging parents, it can soon become overwhelming. In addition, if your loved one has dementia or Alzheimer’s, they may no longer remember who you are or how much you mean to them. Memory care can help your loved ones keep their memories intact and safe.

However, few signs indicate the need for memory care for your loved one to help ease the burden on their caregivers. By making sure you’re aware of these symptoms, you’ll be able to decide when it is time for action. Here is a rundown of five such common signs that your loved ones need help from memory care:

Sudden Change in Behavior

If your loved one suddenly starts to exhibit bizarre behavior, it could signify dementia. Some common odd behaviors include inappropriate clothing, eating inedible objects, and having difficulty communicating. If you notice that your loved one has recently been exhibiting strange behavior and it is not typical, consider moving them into a memory care facility soon.

Difficulty with New Things

If your loved one has a history of being tech-savvy but suddenly has difficulty learning new computer skills, it could indicate that dementia is setting in. Maybe your loved one would typically assemble furniture on their own in the past but now doesn’t understand how to do so correctly. If your loved one is having increasing difficulty with new things, it could be due to dementia. Take help from Bader House of Georgetown Memory Care near Georgetown for the best memory care service.

Mood Changes

Dementia affects the brain’s ability to manage emotions and often results in odd mood swings. While these mood swings might seem irrational or silly at first, they could be the first sign of dementia. For example, your loved one might be kinder to you one day and meaner the next. They may exhibit paranoia or feel very depressed even though family and friends surround them. Mood changes may be the first sign of dementia, especially if this behavior is out of character.

Lapses in Adherence to Routine

If your loved one has always had a specific routine that they follow every day, deviation from this could signify dementia. Usually, this will occur in the morning when following their usual way becomes impossible because they forget what to do next or cannot remember why they need to complete it.

Declining & Poor Health

Dementia is a disease that weakens the brain and makes it deteriorate until there is no more brain functioning. Your loved one will begin to suffer from serious health problems and may even die prematurely if untreated. If you notice that your loved one is suffering from health problems related to dementia, consider finding them memory care as soon as possible.

If you suspect that your loved one has any of these symptoms, don’t hesitate to contact a professional. They will help to examine them and give you an opinion on whether or not they need memory care right away.