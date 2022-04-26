Argumentative Essay Topics About Legal Issues

Arguing Against Legislation in a Composition Class Paper

Students who already know they’d like to write an argumentative essay about a legal issue will find potential topics here.

Sometimes students find argumentative essays to be difficult because they have a hard time choosing a topic. Students as well as any persuasive essay writer will find it easier to write a paper if they are interested in the subject. Here is a list of legislative topics for students who want to write a paper about the legal issues that rile them.

Write an Argumentative Essay on Why Talking or Texting While Driving is Dangerous

The claim for this essay would be that using a cell phone, whether talking or texting, while driving is dangerous. There have been many studies on the issue that could be used to support this claim. Here are some reasons to write about in the essay that support the claim:

Studies show that talking on cell phones while driving increases the likelihood of being in an accident due to being distracted. One study equates talking on a cell phone – whether using a hands-free device or not – to driving while drunk.

Studies show that texting and driving are even more dangerous than talking on the phone while driving. It’s even more dangerous than drinking and driving.

Several states have begun passing laws to make it illegal to drive either while texting or talking on the cell phone or both. Most states that have banned cell phone use while driving has made it a primary enforcement law, meaning that a police officer can pull over a driver simply for that offense.

To write a proper argumentative essay, a student should also argue against the opposition. Some opponents feel that creating a law against cell phone use infringes their rights. Other people think that banning someone from using his cell phone is equivalent to telling someone he can’t adjust his radio or chat with someone else in his car. A good argumentative essay will address at least one of the opposition’s points.

Other Legal Issues That Can be Used for Argumentative Essays

Just like the example above, the best way to write an argumentative essay is to make a claim. Once a student has decided on the claim he wants to make, he’ll want to come up with several reasons to support the claim, and then find at least one claim the opposition makes to argue against. Here are several claims that can be used for an essay:

Non-violent criminals should not be sentenced to prison

Drinking laws (and age of minority) should be changed

Affirmative Action is no longer necessary

Smoking laws have gone too far

Smoking laws have not gone far enough (smoking should be banned in all public places)

Marijuana should be legalized

Finding the Right Topic is Key to Writing a Good Argumentative Paper

While there are many issues a student can write an argumentative paper on, it’s best if she finds something she feels strongly about. Even though it’s not an easy task, writing an essay is simpler if one is excited about writing it.