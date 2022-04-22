Summer Months – Electric Scooter Adventures

Electric scooters are always popular in Canada and always will be. The Canadian summer though can lead to new adventures on a scooter and make memories for years to come.

Although electric scooters are used throughout the year in Canada there are times when bad weather makes it almost impossible to use them extensively. Canadian summer electric scooter thrills are always foremost in the minds of Canadians because of this.

Canadians love the summer months although it can get quite hot intermittently. Being in the outdoors is a love of all Canadians though and electric scooters give a sense of freedom and adventure.

Commuters in Canada love electric scooters

Not only are electric scooters, or as they are called, e-scooters popular for rural enjoyment, but they are enjoyed in the cities also by commuters as scooters navigate smoothly among crowded streets and sidewalks.

There are regulations, however, among different provinces as electric scooters are considered power-assisted transport and therefore laws on usage do exist. This can be seen in Quebec the most as once winter passes and summer is upon Canadians, residents in Quebec do love to jump on the electric scooters for getting around the City of Quebec and the provinces surrounding it. Quebec also has the least regulation for electric scooters so summer brings out the scooters en masse.

When in doubt about regulations check

The regulations are spelled out on many websites throughout Canada and also by scooter manufacturers themselves. Proper maintenance of an electric scooter in Canada in the summer does exist as like with any vehicle, scooters can overheat. A dusty environment can also cause overheating so caution about the environment especially in the summer is advised when riding an electric scooter.

Although no license is required for an electric scooter, there are limitations on usage. The Canadian Government publishes a website that covers all provincial regulations and laws on all types of motorized transport including electric scooters and lack of knowledge is not an excuse in the Canadian Government’s eye for not following the regulations.

Some provinces and territories do have age limitations on any motorized vehicles of transport and laws on accidents with pedestrians and other vehicles are still in place. Electric scooter owners are subject to all regulations that pertain to public safety.

Favorite Canadian electric scooter activities in summer

As mentioned prior, commuters are happy to switch to their electric scooters come summer. However, family fun on rural roads is also a thrill for Canadians using an electric scooter. It is obvious why electric scooters are popular as they weave in and out and turn on a dime when in a crowded space.

Parking problems are also eliminated and sightseeing is so much better via an electric scooter than in any other type of motorized vehicle. Riders are standing so have great views of all their surroundings, including the lush greenery that summer brings to Canada.

Every weekend electric scooter groups of individuals take to the roadways to enjoy picnics, the waterways, and the enticing shopping that Canada does provide. Fine dining establishments will have dozens of electric scooters parked outside during the summer months in Canada.

Fun to ride but not as sustainable as other transportation

E-scooters in Canada continue to rise in popularity and many top scooter stores are stepping up production and expansion with the upcoming summer in mind. However, studies now have shown that electric scooters while pleasurable leave a larger carbon footprint and emissions are greater than some automobiles and of course, electric bikes.

This was a surprising finding from a study done and the Government of Canada is working on a solution as Canada does seek to be eco-friendly at all costs. Taking away electric scooters is not an option as businesses and individuals would suffer from the loss of electric scooters.

Emissions testing will indeed continue and some new regulations might be in place in the next few years to address the carbon footprint issues in electric scooters. The CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) first reported on this study back in 2018 that did show an emissions problem. While not a major problem the Canadian Government is addressing it.

Top of the line e-scooters should be chosen

Of course, affordability is an issue for many Canadians, but scooters manufactured outside of Canada in countries without emission controls should be avoided. If a scooter that does not all the Candian requirements is purchased, harm can occur to the scooter owner or an unsuspecting victim as scooters are not toys, and respect for others and the electric scooter should be common sense.

The quality of an electric scooter should also be a priority for a great ride as a scooter that breaks down and has to be carried home ruins a good ride on a scooter. It also puts a damper on the summer fun activities that were planned for the day in Canada.

Accessories such as helmets are also necessary for safety as many scooters can go up to speeds of 30 MPH and a fall can cause a serious head injury. Like all open means of transportation, there is no sides and roof to protect riders.

Summary of electric scooters in Canada in summer

Canada sometimes is viewed as a wilderness by those that have never visited but it is far removed from that designation. There are parks and zoos galore at which to ride an electric scooter and enjoy Canada in the summer more thoroughly. Safe riding and following regulations are important, however.

Electric scooters are not toys and are subject to government regulations the same as any other motorized vehicle. Ride whenever possible and learn to enjoy a scooter while following the regulations.

Safety is always stressed first by the Canadian Government and while the government wants all citizens to enjoy the summer on their scooters, the government does want to prevent potential injury or harm. Enjoy riding an electric scooter in Canada in the summer whenever possible but put safety first.