5 Things You Shouldn’t Do When You’re Being Arrested

Once you know a police officer wants to arrest you, you mustn’t try to resist. You’ll end up in even more trouble if you fight back. I know it’s scary when you’re approached by officers who want to throw you in jail.

If you admit defeat as soon as you know what’s happening, it’s less likely you’ll do extra time. Let’s look at some of the main things you should avoid. Each of these could land you in more trouble if you’re unlucky.

Punching And Kicking

Do you think you’ll end up on Crime Stoppers in Ontario? Even if you’re not expecting to be arrested, don’t punch and kick anyone identifying themselves as police officers, even if they wrestle you to the ground.

You’re allowed to defend yourself if officers are using excessive force, but they’re still allowed to use some force for safety reasons. If they think you’ll be armed, it’s unsafe to leave you free to move.

Keeping Your Hands Apart

If you speak to a professional law firm like Mass Tsang, they will tell you it’s a bad idea to keep your hands apart. Jeff, Heather, Robbie and other Toronto lawyers will tell you to let police officers handcuff you.

You might be able to stop small officers from getting your hands close enough to put the cuffs on, but it’s only delaying the inevitable. If you lie on top of your hands when you fall to the ground, it counts as resisting arrest too.

Asking People For Help

You can’t start shouting for help if you’re in the middle of being arrested. What do you think will happen if a crowd starts hitting the officers? Anyone who interferes will get into trouble, but you’ll also suffer the consequences.

You’ll be held equally responsible if police officers get injured because you asked for help. Don’t tempt people to throw things or start a fight. If you stay quiet, you can’t be blamed for anything that happens during your arrest.

Making Your Body Limp

Have you ever tried to drag a limp body around? If someone decides to play dead, it feels like they automatically weigh twice as much. It’s unlikely weak police officers will be able to place you in their vehicle.

If you make your body limp on purpose, it will be viewed as resisting arrest, so don’t try to be a wise guy. Once you’ve been put into handcuffs, follow any instructions until you’ve been taken back to the station.

Running Away To Hide

If someone is being served court papers, they’ll usually run away before receiving them. It’s because you’ve not officially been served until the papers are in your hands, but it’s not the same when you’re being arrested.

It’s not magically official once you’ve been placed in handcuffs. Don’t run and hide once police officers are trying to arrest you. Even if you escape for a little while, you’ll end up in more trouble when you’re caught.

Resisting Arrest Is A Bad Idea

Nothing good will come from resisting arrest, so it’s best to get it over with. Avoid doing any of the things we’ve talked about today.