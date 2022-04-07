Stay informed before you visit the doctor for medical marijuana use

The medical use of marijuana is a topic that is discussed again by governments, doctors, industries and patients. Due to the high cost, delay and bureaucracy to obtain them, the debate revolves around the release of cultivation and production of the plant. Cannabidiol-based medicines can be imported with a medical prescription and authorization from the agency.

Continue reading the post to know more details!

What is Cannabidiol?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the more than one hundred components of Cannabis sativa, the scientific name for marijuana. This compound is one of the most studied for medicinal purposes and it is used as a food supplement. Medical council authorized the compassionate use of Cannabidiol for children and adolescents with refractory epilepsies. The remedy can only be indicated after the patient has tried other treatments that have not had a positive effect.

Missouri medical doctors at Missouri Green Team give you answer to the main questions about the medical use of marijuana. Check it out below.

Can the use of medical marijuana cause chemical dependence?

People who use this argument against the medicinal use of the plant are based on research in the 1980-1990 that showed that monkeys became addicted after intoxication with the smoke of the substance. Cannabidiol does not cause more dependence than alcohol and tobacco.

How does medical marijuana act in the treatment of diseases?

We all have the endocannabinoid system, which can play different roles – regulating physiological and cognitive processes, pain sensation, mood, memory, and mediating the pharmacological effects of cannabis. In some diseases, this system is deregulated, and the use of the plant stimulates the receptors. The benefits include improved immunity, decreased irritability and seizures, for example.

What are the benefits of medical marijuana use?

Marijuana is a plant used for millennia to reduce anxiety, pain, improving mood, etc. Every drug is likely to have adverse or side effects, but there are no harms with the medical use of marijuana. In children, the effects can be drowsiness and gastric intolerance. Another positive point is the recreational use of marijuana, which has reduced the number of deaths of people who used opiates for pain relief.

What components of marijuana are used for medicinal purposes?

The use of medical cannabis is one the most controversial topics in medicine. The fight for the release of the use of cannabinoid components to treat various health problems faces great resistance, both in the medical environment and from society. Cannabis has more than 120 cannabinoids. The products will use two specific components for medicinal treatment: THC and CBD, the two most abundant and most researched cannabinoids to date. THC and CBD interact with a vital signaling system in our body, called the endocannabinoid system, responsible for regulating a number of vital functions.

Conclusion

The components of cannabis can be used in the treatment of some specific chronic and neurological diseases. The main recommendation for use is to treat some types of epilepsy. The benefits of medical cannabis are also proven to treat neuropathic pain. There is also a recommendation to use CBD to alleviate behavioral symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients and children born with autism. It is worth mentioning that the benefits of the medical use of cannabis go far beyond pain relief and neurological and cognitive improvement of patients.