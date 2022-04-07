List Of Services Offered By An Online Addiction Therapy Service

So you or someone you know is struggling with addiction. Do you know how to find a therapy service that offers the help you need? The internet makes it easy to find therapy services specializing in addiction disorders, so it’s important not to cut corners when choosing one.

Are you no longer limited to visiting a conventional rehab center, as many services offer online drug treatment therapies? If you or a loved one is suffering from addiction to any toxic substance, these online therapies are designed just for you. Take a look at some treatment therapies offered by these online services:

Online Group Addiction Therapy Program

A service that specializes in addiction treatment therapies can be a new place for you to seek help. These online groups offer support for those battling addiction and who want to beat it through therapy. This addiction treatment therapy program is designed for addicts of various substances, such as marijuana, opiates, cocaine, and alcohol. It helps clients struggling with drug or alcohol abuse overcome the habit.

Addiction Rehab Online

This service offers a program that includes 12 weeks of weekly support groups, ranging from 12-week to 20-week. It is open to clients at least 18 years old who have either a prescription for drugs or are using illegal drugs. The members will be given access to medication for withdrawal symptoms and ongoing counseling, and access to substance abuse treatment programs. Of course, you can always visit Recovery Delivered to find the best online addiction recovery program.

Inpatient Addiction Treatment Program

If you want to treat your addiction but need professional help, these online programs are designed especially for you. This is an online inpatient treatment center where people can find a safe place where they can receive professional addiction treatment therapies. For example, suppose a client is subjected to detox therapy. After that, he might receive individual therapy sessions. This service provides 24-hour supervision and access to medication for withdrawal.

Online Addiction Intervention Program

This program helps people who have different addictions, such as drugs, gambling addiction, and Internet addiction. There are various addiction treatment therapies offered in this program designed for those who are having a hard time overcoming addictive behaviors. The therapists in this program will help people overcome their dependency on addictive substances or behaviors and develop useful coping skills necessary to build a successful recovery plan.

At-Home Opioid Detox

This is the right place when clients are looking for an at-home detox program. As the name suggests, this service offers online detox done with medication and via video conferencing. It is a comprehensive program designed to provide support and guidance to addicts who are in active addiction or trying to get off drugs by using methadone or Suboxone. The clients can schedule their appointments for at-home detox and track their progress through an online dashboard.

An addiction treatment therapy specializing in alcoholism works hard to help those who want to overcome their addiction by following a strict routine of exercises. To participate in these online group sessions, a registration fee has to be paid before you can proceed with chat time.