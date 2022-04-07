Here Are 11 Ways You Can Save More On Your Upcoming Family Vacation

It’s no secret that vacations can be extremely expensive, especially if you’re planning a family vacation. Apart from major expenses like lodgings and airfare, other smaller expenses such as dining out and car rentals can also add up.

But who said you need to splurge to have a good time? In this post, we’re sharing easy ways you can save more on your vacation. Let’s dive in.

Travel During Off-Season

Traveling during the off-season is one of the most well-known ways to enjoy a getaway on a budget. Off-peak season flights, hotels, and other expenses are much cheaper. Moreover, you get the chance to experience a city without hoards of tourists. However, don’t head to a destination with extreme weather. If it’s heavily pouring or snowing, you won’t be able to do anything.

Find Connecting Flights

Quite often, connecting flights are cheaper than direct flights. If you don’t mind a short layover, consider booking a connecting flight for greater savings. This layover could also be an opportunity to explore another city on your way to the main destination.

Go on a Road Trip

If you don’t have the budget for high-priced airfare, you should plan a road trip, which is usually a lot more affordable. You can further save up on accommodation by renting an RV. We recommend researching RV parking sites and reserving a spot in advance to avoid last-minute costs.

Book a Vacation Rental

Hotels and resorts may be your go-to vacation accommodations, but there are better and more cost-effective options available – vacation rentals. Whether you are vacationing with friends or family, a vacation rental promises plenty of space and several additional amenities. In short, luxury Outer Banks rentals are a home away from home.

Prepare A Few Meals

Even if you are eating at affordable places, dining out for breakfast, lunch and dinner can be pretty expensive. That’s why it’s a smart idea to book a vacation rental equipped with a functional kitchen. You can buy groceries from the local supermarket and avoid eating out for every meal.

Pack Light

Avoid overpacking, which could cost you extortionate excess baggage fees. As previously mentioned, vacation rentals come with washers and dryers, so you can easily do your laundry.

Make Advance Bookings

Whether you want to take surf lessons or explore museums, it would be best to make advance bookings and enjoy discounts. Doing this will also help you avoid any last-minute stress.

Ask For Discounts

From hotel rooms to souvenir shopping, don’t hesitate to ask for discounts. If you’re charming enough, you can try sweet-talking your way to a free hotel room upgrade. Furthermore, scour the internet to find offers and discount codes. You can find great deals on platforms like Groupon.

When shopping, try your best to bargain. Sellers at tourist spots are known to needlessly hike up prices.

Utilize Public Transportation

You’re in luck if your destination is well-connected with public transportation. Instead of spending too much on cabs, take the bus, subway and other affordable alternatives. You can also rent bikes, which could be a fun way to explore the city.

Find Free Activities & Events

Most places have several free activities and events to offer. Speak to a local to learn about cost-free entertainment in the area. From art shows to concerts, there are many events you can attend without spending anything.

Limit Shopping

Unless you come across a one-of-a-kind souvenir, avoid spending your money on things you can find back home. Limiting your purchases is also necessary to avoid excess baggage.

Final Words

With a little bit more planning and creativity, you can enjoy more savings. Hopefully, the aforementioned tips will help you make the most of your budget vacation.