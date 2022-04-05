Natural teeth implant-Is it a myth or 100% fact?

The technology to carry out dental implants never stops progressing. We can replace our lost pieces with prostheses that imitate the original tooth with great precision, and the surgical intervention is becoming less invasive (mainly thanks to 3D diagnosis).

However, if we have lost one or several entire teeth by chance, known as avulsion, we can still recover them as they are, that is, a tooth can be re-implanted.

How to replant a tooth?

Find the tooth and pick it up, always holding it by the crown, without touching the root. Rinse it with saline solution or water. You should not use soap or scrape the root, as it is the vital part of the tooth. Go to the dentist urgently with the tooth submerged in water, serum or milk.

The time that the tooth remains out of place will be the most important factor when making a prognosis. The longer it takes to perform the re-implantation of the tooth, the worse the prognosis. So much so, that 95% of the teeth replanted within 2 hours of the accident show less root resumption.

The means of conservation of the tooth is also a very important factor when the prognosis is favorable. The best place to preserve the tooth will always be to immediately reposition it in the dentist’s alveolus.

If you have any questions, consult with an expert and get entire details of unique natural teeth implant from Natural Teeth Implant Center official.

What is next?

Splinting is the mechanical method for stabilizing and immobilizing two or more teeth in non-optimal conditions to receive extreme forces. Once we have successfully re-implanted the tooth, another part of the process is kept splinted until the re-implantation is stable.

For this to take place correctly, the specialist will perform exams and X-rays to monitor the evolution of the re-implantation on successive days. Although various drugs are there to prevent or reduce the onset of complications, the most important part of the process will always be the time the tooth spends out of place, the preservation medium, and the time until re-implantation occurs.

Prevention for tooth loss

Whether playing sports, due to a fall or an altercation, or any other reason, we can all be victims of losing or breaking a tooth. Natural and artificial restorations of teeth are two options. However, here are some important prevention points to avoid reaching that situation –

It is convenient to use a mouth guard when practicing any contact sport

We recommend avoiding hard foods such as bones or very hard bread

It is advisable to use the seat belt in the car, as well as the helmet on motorcycles

In the end: They are safe

Natural teeth implant is a painless surgical process. It has a good success rate. The postoperative period is hassle free. 80% of natural teeth implant patients felt that they could go to work the next day. The success rate of this process is more than 95%. Despite the painless minor surgical intervention, many people fear to undergo this type of treatment.