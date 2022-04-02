Proving that Your Atlanta Car Accident Was Somebody Else’s Fault

After things have settled following a devastating car crash, you may not have a full understanding of what took place. If you sustain severe injuries in this accident, you won’t be able to investigate the crash. But it is important to determine fault in this type of accident to establish liability for potential civil litigation. This is where you need the assistance of an Atlanta car accident lawyer. Your attorney can thoroughly investigate your case, so you can just concentrate on your health and recovery. If the accident was not your fault, call a lawyer as soon as possible.

Evidence that Can Support Your Car Accident Claim

After a car accident, you may want to apologize to the other party for what just happened. However, doing this or accepting blame can hurt your chances of getting compensation. Once a responding police officer arrives, give them a statement. The officer can crate a police repo that can as the crash’s official documentation.

If someone stopped at the crash scene, they probably saw the actions of the negligent driver that led up to the impact with your car. If you suffered serious injuries that you cannot gather this information, just try to ask somebody else to do it for you. Your phone can help collect evidence. Photos or videos of the accident can capture accident details and the other driver’s behavior.

Letting Your Lawyer Deal with Aggressive Insurance Representatives

When an insurance company is notified about your accident, it may send a representative to speak with you soon following the crash. Keep in mind that the representative’s visit is meant to protect the interest of the company, not yours. As they speak with you, the representative may try to assign blame for the crash to you or pressure you to accept a lowball settlement offer.

To protect your financial future, hire a car accident attorney. Accepting the insurer’s initial offer can result in you losing your right to pursue civil action in case your medical condition gets worse or your injury-related expenses escalate beyond what you originally thought. It is not a good idea to negotiate a settlement offer by yourself because you may not have the necessary skills to take on insurance giants. Also, these companies are too clever to deal with by yourself. Keep in mind that negotiating with them can eat away the time you could spend on your medical care and recovery.