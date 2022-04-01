What Are the Long-Term Effects of Stress on your body?

Everyone is affected by stress. When educating your children, working through a stressful period at your job, organizing your money, or dealing with a difficult relationship, you may experience psychological Strain.

There is stress all around us. Although a little amount of stress is fine — in fact, some stress is good for you — too much worry may affect your mental health and make you feel tired, both emotionally and physically.

Knowing the signs or symptoms of stress is the first stage toward managing it. Identifying stress signs, however, may be more difficult than you believe. We feel stressed so often that we fail to even realize we’re stressed until we’ve reached our rock bottom.

But What Exactly is Stress? How Do I know if I’m Stressed?

Stress can be described as your body’s way of responding to possibly hazardous circumstances, whether tangible or intangible. When you are challenged, your body will undergo a chemical response that enables you to take actions that prevent harm.

The panic response is also known as the “fight-or-flight” response. The response to stress causes your pulse rate to elevate, your respiration to accelerate, your muscles to tense, and your blood pressure to increase. You’ve prepared yourself to take action. It’s how you safeguard yourself.

To various people, stress signifies things differently. What creates distress in one individual may be unimportant to someone else.

Some people can tolerate stressful situations more than others. Not all stress is negative. Stress, in modest quantities, can assist you in completing tasks and avoiding injury.

The Effects of Stress on your Body

These are the effects of stress that you can feel in your body.

You Feel Low: When you are stressed, you feel that you need to do nothing. There’s no motivation left for you to do any action. All the energy and enthusiasm you once had, seems to have gone.

Your Head Explodes: Many people have reported that they felt like their head was exploding when they were going through a stressful patch.

Other Effects of Stress on your body are listed below:

Insomnia

More prone to Injuries

Headache

Tense Muscles

Disturbed Stomach

Nausea

Long term effects of Effects on your Body

As stated above, a little stress from time to time does no harm but if you’re feeling stressed all the time, you need to do something about it. Ignoring an ongoing stressful patch is not something you should overlook.

Long-term stress can cause some serious physical and mental health issues. Most of the effects caused by long-term stress are described below.

Sexual Dysfunction

You may encounter sexual dysfunction such as premature ejaculation, penile dysfunction, and much more. Some patients have reported having lost sexual desire due to stress and anxiety.

Personality Disorder

Long-term stress can cause some mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and depressive episode, panic episodes, etc.

Obesity

One of the major causes of obesity is long-term stress,

Hair Loss

Many patients today report that they’ve lost their hair permanently due to long-term stress.

Acne and Skin Problems

Long-term stress is also known for causing serious skins problems such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

Heart Problems

High blood pressure and diabetes are one of the most common diseases caused by long-term stress.