New Technologies in Night vision

Without optical devices, many people cannot work nowadays: military, guards, hunters. Every year, such equipment becomes more innovative and modified. After all, seeing at night is a huge privilege in conditions of zero or limited light flux.

In systems of the first and second generations, scientists practically do not modify. But newer devices are constantly undergoing changes and are gaining more and more popularity.

Innovative developments for night vision devices

There are many similar developments. For example, Harris Corporation Communications Systems is constantly trying to fill the market with unique optoelectronics/infrared night vision devices. They have created technology not only for combat and reconnaissance groups, but also for hunters, guards, and fishermen. The company integrates augmented and virtual reality, machine learning. The company understands that if earlier night vision simply allowed the user to see in limited visibility associated with low light, then the future should provide a person with new opportunities.

Integrated solutions

Similar solutions have already begun to implement in the US Army. The specialized concepts were developed by the Applied Physics Laboratory in Baltimore. Night vision displays will soon be integrated with augmented and virtual reality on the projection plane. Complex post-processing is required to fuse sensor data, but such technologies will soon be widely adopted and used.

In parallel, similar developments are offered by instrument designers for the American army. An integrated visual augmentation system gives a person a complete picture of digital data about the tactical situation and provides the function of increased lethality, mobility, and situational awareness. This concept is integrated into helmets with optical-thermal imaging displays. Also, with its help, scientists began to create compact thermal imaging modules with standard interfaces.

Even engineers began to develop devices that do not require cooling. They will work in the near-infrared region of the spectrum in symbiosis with digital sensors. Such devices will become indispensable in low light conditions. Also, the user will be able to configure them to work in the far-infrared region.

Innovation and Microsoft

Most recently, Microsoft Corporation signed a $479 million contract with the US Department of Defense. Its engineers began to develop IVAS technology. According to an official statement on the Federal Business Opportunities website, the company was given the task of supplying hardware, software, and interfaces to support the IVAS program. This technology is considered one of the best and most functional for night vision systems.

Unfortunately, the government or Microsoft hasn’t released details of the contract. But it’s known that it’s planned to integrate the HoloLens projection display into the IVAS concept. In this way, virtual reality is combined with the real environment. The result is mixed reality. A person will be able to control the subsystems integrated into this device using voice, physical commands, and even a glance.

Development of night vision devices

In the night vision market, binocular solutions are beginning to dominate over monocular solutions. Every company that manufactures night vision goggles sees a high demand for them. Engineers are trying to switch to white phosphor technology: from monocular to binocular systems. Such devices are characterized by higher performance.

According to official documents, also published on the Federal Business Opportunities website, the equipment must have image enhancement and an integrated uncooled thermal imaging sensor. Also, an external power supply and a corresponding helmet mount should be produced for it.

Additionally, global companies are trying to lighten the weight of night vision devices and improve their technical characteristics.